Senator Mike Moon asks a question of another Senator on Tuesday

Senator Mike Moon asks a question of another Senator on Tuesday at the Capitol Building in Jefferson City. Senator Moon filibustered the Senate during the session a day prior.

 Clayton Steward/Missourian

JEFFERSON CITY — With three days remaining in the Missouri General Assembly’s 2023 session, many Republican priorities have yet to get to the floor for final action.

The House on Tuesday passed a compromise bill changing the process for amending the state constitution, but bills addressing other issues such as banning gender-affirming care for minors, banning foreign ownership of farmland, legalizing sports betting and allowing open enrollment in public schools have yet to be addressed.

