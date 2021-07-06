The next phase of the ongoing rehabilitation project on the U.S. 54/63 bridges over the Missouri River in Jefferson City will begin to impact nighttime traffic.
Beginning by 8 p.m. Tuesday, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin repairing the deck of the eastbound U.S. 54/63 bridge.
The work will require nightly lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.
MoDOT encourages all drivers to slow down through work zones, obey all traffic signs and give workers on the road plenty of space.
The project is expected to be completed by Dec. 1.
More details on the bridge project can be found on the MoDOT website.