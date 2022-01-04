JEFFERSON CITY — COVID-19 has made a rapid comeback in Missouri prisons, juvenile facilities and mental health treatment centers just a month after the state nearly succeeded in stopping the spread of the coronavirus in those facilities.
According to reports filed by state agencies that operate facilities, the surge in positive cases of the deadly respiratory virus coincides with the spike seen across the nation.
The increases came as Gov. Mike Parson announced last week he wouldn’t renew a state of emergency first imposed in March 2020 to give the state flexibility in responding to the disease.
At the Missouri Department of Social Services, which operates juvenile detention facilities, COVID-19 cases had become a relative rarity in recent months.
On Tuesday, however, the youth services division showed 66 cases. Hardest hit was the Northwest Regional Youth Center in Kansas City with 23 of its residents testing positive. The youth facility in Waverly had 19 cases and the Watkins Mill Park Camp in Lawson had 12 cases.
An agency spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
The state’s adult prisons were undergoing a similar surge, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections.
After seeing a significant drop off in cases in the fall, DOC is reporting 85 inmates, 66 employees and 49 contractors and volunteers with infections. The prison in Fulton had the most cases with 36 inmates and two employees testing positive.
The St. Joseph prison had 18 inmates and six workers on the COVID-19 list.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 51 inmates and 13 staff have died because of complications from COVID-19.
As of a report filed Monday, the Department of Mental Health said active cases among residents had jumped from under five two weeks ago to 36. Additionally, 209 workers have tested positive.
In all, 15 patients and seven workers at the mental facilities have died from the respiratory disease.
The latest surge is not limited to prisons, juvenile facilities and mental treatment centers.
At the state’s largest office building, the Office of Administration said 20 workers out of more than 2,100 who work at the Truman building tested positive during the final week of 2021.
The administration is offering free voluntary testing for state employees working in the Jefferson City area.
“The testing site was first initiated on July 2 and will continue to be operational Monday through Friday for the foreseeable future,” said OA spokesman Chris Moreland.