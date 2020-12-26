Growing lavender may become more common in Missouri if MU research proves it to be feasible in the state's climate.
MU Extension received a $39,274 grant from the state Department of Agriculture to determine standardized growing practices for lavender in Missouri.
MU Extension horticulturist Kelly McGowan will lead the research by looking at plant establishment and soil preparation, winter protection, cultivar selection, plant phenology, insect and disease issues, optimal flower and oil production parameters, and fertilization.
While lavender can be difficult to grow in Missouri because of winter stress and high summer humidity, McGowan said it offers opportunities in agritourism.
Farm-to-table establishments with outside dining could plant pungent lavender fields to enhance the dining experience, she said in an MU Extension news release.
Native to the Mediterranean, lavender is in the mint family. Plants grow about 1-2 feet tall. Dense hairs coat its pale green leaves to give it its trademark silvery luster. The light purple lavender flowers are tiny and arranged in spikes.
Every part of the lavender plant contains the oil that produces a sweet fragrance used for balms, perfumes and cosmetics. It is also used in cooking and medicine.
McGowan, a horticulture specialist in Greene County, said she hopes the grant will help researchers find ways to increase its use in essential oils, dried arrangements and commercial operations.