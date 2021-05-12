JEFFERSON CITY- Lawmakers added a “Police Bill of Rights” amendment to an uncontroversial Senate bill in session Wednesday.
For the last few months of session, Republicans have been fighting for the “Police Bill of Rights” to end up on the governor’s desk in some capacity. Lawmakers said Wednesday the language was already included in other bills, including a major crime bill awaiting final passage.
Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Dardenne Prairie, presented the original legislation, Senate Bill 57. The bill would establish the “Critical Incident Stress Management Program” within the Department of Public Safety.
This program, CISMP, would provide services for “peace officers,” such as police officers and firefighters, to cope with the negative psychological effects of their jobs. In short, the bill ensures officers can receive mental health care when needed.
The program would also require peace officers to meet with a program service provider once every three to five years for a mental health check-in.
Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, proposed an amendment to SB 57 that included the “Police Bill of Rights.” This “Bill of Rights” would grant additional protections for officers while under investigation for potential wrongdoing. The proposal has been debated and tabled numerous times during the session.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, was among the slew of Democrats who expressed concern for the addition of the amendment onto the original proposal, which he called “a good bill.” He said he thinks this amendment will get in the way of the bill passing.
Back in February, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden, wrote the Senate a letter opposing the “Police Bill of Rights.”
“Its language ... has received a letter in opposition from the police chief in St. Louis City, saying it would make it harder for him to do his job in holding his officers accountable to the standards they have,” Merideth said. “I guess we don’t care what the chief of police says is good for a good police force.”
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis, also cited the letter in his opposing testimony and said “Chief Hayden knows what’s best for all his officers and commanders.”
Despite the debate on the floor, the amendment was added to the bill and will be sent back to the Senate for approval.