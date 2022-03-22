JEFFERSON CITY − Rep. Dean Van , R-Savannah, said that he received a call from a farmer he has known for over three decades shortly before a House committee hearing on Tuesday.
"He has been affected by the Grain Belt Express, and they are offering him between $4,000-$5,000," Schoiak said. "Our state's farmers are not being offered fair compensation for property."
For the fourth year in a row, lawmakers are trying to prevent the construction of the Grain Belt Express − a project aiming to deliver 500 megawatts of energy to several states.
The proposed high-voltage transmission line would run 800 miles between Kansas and Indiana, including Missouri, and would have the power to acquire land easements through the use of eminent domain. Through eminent domain, property can be taken if it is for the public use.
"It (the Grain Belt Express) is a private, out of state company that is using eminent domain as a public utility," Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill and the bill's sponsor, said during the hearing. "Only about 7% of the power will be available for use here."
Although HB 2005 received preliminary approval, it requires another vote from the House to move on to the Senate. The bill is one of several filed since 2019 in an attempt to block the project, and none of the previous ones progressed further than a Senate committee.
Haffner mentioned that the current bill is different from the ones heard in previous years. He said that when landowners submit complaints to the Public Service Commission, he is convinced that they are rarely heard.
One of the major provisions added to the bill includes the appointment of disinterested commissioners who help resolve disputes. In the bill, one of them would have to be a farmer in agricultural cases, to represent those interests.
"If it gets to that point that farmer or ranchers are getting their land taken away from them, this prerogative at least gives them some opportunities to level the playing field," Haffner said.
Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, said that he was in support of the provision.
"Their (farmers, ranchers, landowners) land is their heritage, and what they want to pass on to their children or their grandchildren, and should not be removed from them for really any reason," said Lewis.
Rep. Tracy McCreery, D-St. Louis, pointed out the benefits of having the Grain Belt Express in Missouri and said the bill's requirement of 50% of the energy in any such project to remain in Missouri is flawed. She said that she also wants people to get paid and reimbursed in a fair way, and that having served on the Agricultural Policy Committee for 10 years, nobody would doubt her sincerity toward Missouri's farmers and the agriculture industry in the state.
"It (the bill) is making Missouri look like we're not ready to adapt for the future," McCreery said. "We don't know what our future energy needs are going to be."
According to previous Missourian reporting, McCreery has maintained a pro-Grain Belt Express stance in the past as well.
Rep. Michael Burton, D-Lakeshire, said that eminent domain is something that he is not in favor of and tends to wrestle with.
"I would hate − no matter if it's in urban areas or rural areas − where people lose their property for millionaires or for big projects, losing generational, famous communities," Burton said.