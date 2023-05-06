JEFFERSON CITY — The largest road construction project in state history — nearly $3 billion to rebuild Interstate 70 across Missouri — now only needs the signature of Gov. Mike Parson, who championed the project. 

It is part of the record $51 billion state budget the legislature passed on Friday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at alyse.pfeil@mail.missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.