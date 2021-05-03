JEFFERSON CITY — A new Missouri Senate bill that was heard in the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee today would allow school districts to start offering social studies courses on the Hebrew Scriptures, the Old Testament of the Bible and New Testament of the Bible.
Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, is the bill’s sponsor. She talked about her time at Saint Louis University and how similar classes she took there were important to her. She wants Missouri’s kids to be able to get that same kind of access to education.
“It broadens your horizon, so it’s not interfering or disrespecting anyone’s faith,” she said. “It’s just educating them.”
People who testified against the bill say it would give preference to some religions over others. They also worry it’s impossible to teach religious texts without inadvertently bringing religion into the classroom.
May’s bill includes the following language in an attempt to address those criticisms:
“A course offered under this section shall follow applicable law and all federal and state guidelines in maintaining religious neutrality and accommodating the diverse religious views, traditions and perspectives of students in the school. A course offered under this section shall not endorse, favor or promote, or disfavor or show hostility toward, any particular religion or nonreligious faith or religious perspective.”
But Brian Kaylor, president and editor-in-chief of Word&Way magazine, said the proposed law would pick favorites in regard to religion.
“Singling out the Bible as the sole religious text worthy of study is the state already picking winners and losers when it comes to religion and faith, by encouraging the teaching of this text and not others,” Kaylor said.
The legislation represents the latest effort by state lawmakers to make it explicitly clear that it is legal to teach the Bible, as a text, in public schools.
The bill already advanced through the Senate. It still has to be passed by the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee, but committee chairperson Rep. Chuck Bayse, R-Rocheport, indicated the bill will be voted through the committee Tuesday.
It would then have to be passed by the full Missouri House before heading on to Gov. Mike Parson’s desk.