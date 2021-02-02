JEFFERSON CITY — Some Republican lawmakers are aiming for a pair of bills expanding gun rights in the state.
HB 212 — led by Justin Hill, R–St. Charles — would guarantee the right for Missourians to carry firearms in the trunks of their vehicles.
Hill said Monday the bill protects employees’ risk of termination for keeping a gun in their car on the employer’s property. At the same time, the bill would protect employers from liability should a properly stored firearms be used on their property.
“I am trying to create an agreement between a private-property owner of a vehicle and a private-property owner of a parking lot,” Hill said. “I think they both have rights.”
Rep. Peter Meridith, D-St. Louis, opposed the bill and asked if the owner of the parking lot has the right to prevent a gun from being stored in an employee’s vehicle.
Hill was asked by Rep. Curtis Trent, R-Springfield and the committee’s chair, if he’d be open to allowing employers to negotiate with an employee about bringing a gun onto their property.
“So, the employee has a choice up front when they decide whether or not they want to take that job,” Trent said, “(and) whether or not they wish to negotiate away their gun rights while on that property.”
Hill said he would be open to amending the bill to get it passed.
Tony Shepherd of St. Charles expressed concerns about crime and regulating possession of firearms.
“The government loves putting all these restrictions on me,” he said. “Yes, it’s private property that I’m driving onto many times. But inside my vehicle, that is my personal property.”
Kendall Martinez-Wright, political director at Mid-Missouri Young Democrats, said she believes employers have these regulations because of “security and safety, not only for the employees, but for the employer themselves.”
“So, we need to kind of step back and let areas decide what is going to be the best case (of) ensuring that continued safety,” she said.
The University of Missouri has been involved a long-running dispute with a professor over whether guns can be brought onto campus in a locked car trunk.
Guns on buses
HB 52 — sponsored by Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles — would allow concealed carrying of guns on public transit. The bill would also allow one to transport nonfunctional or unloaded guns on public buses.
Proponents of the bill spoke of their experiences riding public transit systems, also saying that the right to carry is a constitutional right in Missouri that should not be infringed upon.
“I was born with a gun in my hand,” Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, said. He said that he appreciates the inclusion of the concealed-carry aspect of the bill after attending a concealed-carry course with his wife. He said he “found out there’s a lot I didn’t know” about gun safety.
“The permit holders are vetted, they’re photographed, they’re fingerprinted and they’re trained,” he said. “So, that makes them among the safest members of our society.”
Mike Winter, of Missouri Transit Association, opposed the bill and said he understands there are some who are more open to using public transit if they are able to carry a concealed weapon.
“Keep in mind, though, we provide transportation for over 60 million Missourians a year,” he said. “Many of them will not be concealed-carry permit holders, nor may they feel comfortable knowing that certain passengers who have those concealed-carry permits are now packing a weapon on a bus or train.”
He attributes the reduction in crime on public transit in the St. Louis area to increasing partnerships between law-enforcement agencies.
Last year, the St. Louis region’s mass transit agency, Metro, issued a suspension directive — the Ride and Abide policy — to reduce the number of serious incidents that take place on its buses and platforms, St. Louis Public Radio reported. Several riders have already been suspended — most for a full year — for offenses ranging from property damage to assault.
Trent said he was unsatisfied with the “fairly small sample of crime statistics” and asked whether lag time between a crime occurring on a moving transit and the eventual arrival of armed personnel to defuse the situation justifies protecting riders’ rights to carry.
Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, said he wondered if there would be more ridership if more people were armed.
“Is it conceivable that you could have more ridership given that they felt even safer?” Davidson asked. “And now that they know there are people who are armed whereas before there weren’t?”
“The board that I deal with (Missouri Transit Authority) has had a lot of experience in public transit,” Winter said, “and they’ve never expressed that position.”
Shannon Cooper of Kansas City’s Chamber of Commerce testified against the bill, expressing that though representation among the council has changed, public opinion about the issue remains firm.
“The city council is taking a position that we do not think it’s wise to allow this carry on the buses,” he said. “We also need to take into consideration the feeling of other people who, quite frankly, are terrified by guns — whether that’s a real feeling or a perceived feeling.”