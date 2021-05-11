JEFFERSON CITY — Despite considerable bipartisan support, Gov. Mike Parson reportedly has plans to veto a major crime bill if it were to reach his desk.
During a very brief hearing Wednesday morning, Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, reported that he was told by Parson the inclusion of material that creates criminal penalties for refusing to testify before the legislature is the problem he has with Senate Bill 53.
The bill includes many of the major criminal justice proposals that have been offered during the session, including a police chokehold ban, a law enforcement officer “bill of rights,” creation of a “use of force” database and much more.
The proposal Parson objects to, originally held in House Bill 1069 but amended to the crime bill, revolves around refusing to testify before the legislature for a Class E felony, which is punishable by up to four years in prison, one year in jail or a fine of up to $10,000. The bill also includes legislation that would make “obstructing government operations” either a Class A misdemeanor or a Class E felony, depending on if the obstruction is done against a body of the General Assembly.
The legislation could allow for someone to be charged even if they are refusing to testify on the basis of “self-incrimination,” which is a right given to Americans in the Fifth Amendment.
Parson’s reasoning for being prepared to veto the bill if the legislation from House Bill 1069 is not removed is “due process.”
“I spent 22 years in law enforcement protecting due process with the citizens in the state. Without a doubt, if that bill is attached to anything, it will be vetoed immediately,” Parson said. “I’ll make it perfectly clear today that (the bill) is a total power overreach of (the) government, and the last thing we need is to be doing that.”
Parson said such penalties could be abused.
“I’ll tell you the simple of it: It may be good today for some, but you don’t know who’s going to be sitting in those seats tomorrow and how they might abuse that power,” Parson said. “I just think it’s a total power grab for me to even consider that. So, most definitely, if it makes my desk, whatever (bill) it’s on will be vetoed.”
The conference committee is scheduled to reconvene Wednesday morning; the session ends Friday.