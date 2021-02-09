JEFFERSON CITY — Two hundred years after Missouri’s founding, some state lawmakers are pushing a resolution with the aim of addressing one of the state’s great historical wrongs.
Senate Concurrent Resolution 3 would formally condemn the Missouri Supreme Court’s 1852 ruling that denied freedom to Dred and Harriet Scott and their two daughters, who were enslaved in Missouri at the time. The Scotts’ case made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court, which infamously ruled in 1857 that American citizenship did not extend to any Black person, enslaved or free.
The resolution would renounce the Missouri Supreme Court’s decision and “affirm that we as Missourians will forever affirm that all people are created equal,” said state Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, who is sponsoring SCR3.
Speaking at a committee hearing for the resolution Tuesday, Roberts said it enjoys broad bipartisan support in the legislature. He brought an identical resolution forward as a representative in the House in 2020, where it passed committee unanimously but did not reach final passage before the outbreak of COVID-19 forced an early end to the legislative session.
A similar resolution was introduced in the House in 2018 by then-Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, but did not reach the Senate floor before the end of that year’s session. Moon is now a senator.
Testifying in support of SCR3, Tyler McClay, executive director of the Missouri Catholic Conference, said he was struck by “the reality that our state came into being through slavery because of the Missouri Compromise, and just how much that is sort of integral to the foundation of Missouri as a state.
“And so it seems fitting that in the 200th anniversary that we would do this resolution, not to deny history or to change history, but to acknowledge it, and then denounce it.”