JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers return to the capital city Wednesday for their last regular session before the November elections, with debates in store over congressional redistricting, abortion, school curricula, vaccine mandates and more.
The GOP-controlled Legislature will move fast on new boundaries for Missouri’s eight congressional districts, said Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. He said it is more likely that lawmakers will agree to a status quo map that gives Democrats two seats — one in Kansas City and one in St. Louis — versus one that attempts to deliver the Kansas City district for Republicans.
“There’s been some talk about trying to draw a 7-1 map, versus 6-2,” Schatz said. “I think the reality is that, you know, it’s more likely that we have a map that reflects something close to what we’ve got right now.”
A plan filed Thursday by Rep. Dan Shaul, an Imperial Republican who is chairman of the House Redistricting Committee, would likely maintain the status quo by placing most of Democratic Jackson County in the 5th Congressional District and by keeping the 1st Congressional District, represented by Rep. Cori Bush, D-St. Louis, heavily Democratic.
“The map that is 6-2 will probably be the outcome, although, again, I don’t think it truly reflects the values of the people of Missouri,” said Sen. Jill Schupp, D-Creve Coeur. “The Democrats, as far as we’re concerned — you know, I’d love to see a 5-3 map.”
Republicans have also filed more than a dozen pieces of legislation in some way aimed at vaccine mandates.
Multiple pieces of legislation seek to censor how schools teach students about race.
Schatz said in regard to budgeting, the state will have “a historic amount of resources.”
“Hopefully (we’ll be) making wise investments, addressing some of the challenges that we can and being responsible with it,” Schatz said.
This will be the last legislative session before the 2022 midterm elections, increasing pressure on lawmakers to act on proposed ballot questions so that voters may weigh in this year.
Multiple measures would ask voters to raise the bar on ballot initiatives, which interest groups have successfully used in recent years to usher in policies such as Medicaid expansion and medical marijuana, which the Legislature has rejected.
Proposals would ask voters to increase the threshold by which constitutional changes may be approved. Currently, a simple majority is required for constitutional changes, but legislation would raise that threshold to 66%.
“I believe that there needs to be a higher threshold,” Schatz said. “It’s our state’s constitution, and I think that’s a good discussion.”
Backers of the change, if they were to place their question on the ballot, would need only a simple majority of support from voters to pull off limiting ballot initiatives in the future.
Encouraged by a conservative supermajority on the U.S. Supreme Court, Republicans are poised to push new abortion restrictions modeled after a Texas law.
Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, who is running for state Senate in Jefferson County, has proposed a measure similar to Texas’ law that would deputize citizens to sue clinics, physicians and others involved in abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.
The legislation “follows Texas’ lead by providing a civil course of action for those who break the law by performing, aiding or abetting unlawful abortions,” Coleman said.
“This is an election year,” Schupp said. “We are going to see a barrage of extremist kinds of legislation like that Texas abortion bill being pushed by people who are catering to a fringe base.”
She added, “this is designed to create vigilantism around the state in terms of chasing women off or following them around to report for money.”
Old battles over how to conduct elections will be new again. Should Missouri’s primaries be open only to political party members or open to all? Should photo ID be required to cast a ballot?
In the wake of the 2020 election, which former President Donald Trump lost, there will also be new pushes to limit election authorities.
A University of Massachusetts Amherst poll released last week found 71% of Republicans nationwide didn’t believe in the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s election victory.
Rep. Hardy Billington, R-Poplar Bluff, has proposed banning election officials from sending out unsolicited absentee ballot request forms.
A proposal by Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, would forbid election authorities from accepting outside money in the form of grants or gifts. Republicans have attacked grants in the 2020 election by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.
Look for some Democrats to make deals in the GOP-dominated Legislature.
Schupp is partnering with Sen. Elaine Gannon, R-De Soto, on an effort to allow Medicaid health coverage for low-income women for one year after giving birth.
“We’re excited to be moving forward together in a bipartisan way to promote health care for low-income women postpartum,” Schupp said.