JEFFERSON CITY — Firefighters who develop certain cancers may soon benefit from a relief fund if a bill given initial approval by the Senate on Tuesday becomes law.
Senate Bill 45 was sponsored by Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, and received its starkest criticism from a member of his own party.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis, repeatedly questioned whether there was a link between firefighters and cancer. Onder is a doctor and said he has done reading on the subject.
“It’s unclear whether firefighters are at an increased risk of cancer, firefighters as an aggregate,” Onder said.
Onder went on to say that cancer is the second leading cause of death in the United States and that one reason for the rise in cancer cases is that people are living longer. He said an increase in cancer cases among firefighters may be for a similar reason.
“If you or I don’t die from cardiovascular disease, odds are we will die of cancer,” Onder said. “The reason firefighters get cancer is the same reason you or I get cancer.”
Other members of the Senate, including Hough, disagreed with Onder. They said that a lot of buildings are filled with items that, when burned, can be toxic.
Onder also questioned whether some firefighters may develop cancer for reasons other than their work, like smoking “a pack a day for 20 years,” but benefit from the fund.
“Causation between the work and the injury need not be proved” in the bill, Onder said.
Hough pointed out that smokers and others who used tobacco within five years of developing cancer would receive a deduction of 25% from any benefits. He also emphasized that the program is voluntary.
“All this legislation is doing is allowing a pool to be put in place, and departments, if they so choose, can participate,” Hough said.
Onder also criticized previous bills Hough brought forward. Those bills sought to change rules for firefighters in the workers’ compensation process.
“This is an entirely different bill,” Hough said.
The back-and-forth between the senators seemed to reach its peak when Onder was going line-by-line through the bill, questioning Hough on specific portions.
“We can do this, and go through this exercise, for as long as we want,” Hough said.
“What exercise? What are we supposed to do, just pass your bill as soon as you drop it on the floor?” Onder responded.
Ultimately, the bill — which is based on existing legislation in Colorado — won initial approval. If it becomes law, departments may choose to opt into the fund. Funds could be created for all types of firefighters, including those who are volunteers.