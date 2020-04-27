With the state facing financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, Missouri House members reconvened Monday in Jefferson City with masks over most of their faces to consider cuts to the state budget for the next fiscal year, which begins in July.
With a May 8 constitutional deadline to pass the budget, they moved fast, going through all of the budget discussions — what would normally take much longer — by day’s end.
“This has been an unprecedented situation,” said chairman of the budget committee, Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, “and calls for an unprecedented maneuvering through it.”
Before the pandemic hit Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson had recommended around a $30 billion spending budget for the next fiscal year, a third coming from the state’s general revenue.
The proposed version of the budget that was debated on the House floor would cut around $700 million from the governor’s recommendation.
Discussions about the budget were peppered with a sense of uncertainty, as the plan depends upon a significant amount of federal money, much of which has not been allocated and would have guidelines restricting its use. In addition, with the delay of the income tax filing deadline, state revenues are unknown.
As a result, from the start, Democrats pushed — to no avail — for a discussion of the budget in a special session over the summer when the financial situation of the state would be much clearer. Some, like Minority Floor Leader Rep. Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, brought up concerns about the transparency of the entire process.
“I would say that this budget is being rushed,” said Rep. Kip Kendrick, D-Columbia. “It’s being rushed in a pretty profound manner. And that should raise some concerns for all of us.”
Republicans, however, pointed to the constitutional deadline and argued that it was better to develop a benchmark now. If there’s still work to do later because of changing situations, then a special session would be called.
Already, Parson has cut spending of around $227 million from this year’s budget because of the virus. Many of those current cuts are built into next year’s budget, including around a $36.5 million cut from the University of Missouri System.
However, in higher education, which typically bears the brunt of budget cuts, core funding for scholarships and grants has been protected.
“We need to do all we can to keep those intact as we move forward ... due to the economic recession that we find ourselves in that’s hopefully short-lived,” Kendrick said. “But if not, families will feel the pain, and students will feel the pain as well.”
To deal with the cuts, MU staff and faculty members were asked Monday to consider taking voluntary temporary pay cuts.
Previously, university leadership took a 10% cut for three months. Employees, including student workers, have the option of selecting either a 2%, 5%, or 10% pay cut for up to three months.
“Please keep in mind that these actions will not eliminate the need for other steps to reduce payroll costs during this unprecedented pandemic and the related financial uncertainty,” Associate Vice Chancellor for Human Resources Patty Haberberger said in an email to staff and faculty. “Those who volunteer may still be subject to furloughs, layoffs, salary reductions or other actions.”
Across the board cuts
The budget cuts affect not just higher education but are made across the board, from economic development to public safety. Besides actual cuts in spending compared to last year’s budget, much of the increased spending planned for next fiscal year, such as a pay raise for state employees, was scrapped.
For K-12 schools, Smith emphasized that the Foundation Formula, the main spending plan, “is fully funded.” There was, however, a planned $7 million cut to school transportation that brought some disagreement. That was settled when Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, proposed an amendment to transfer $5 million back to transportation from funds originally set aside for the Department of Revenue.
Throughout the day, other amendments of various types were attempted. Some, such as funding set aside for access to mass transit, failed, while others, such as restoring funding for the Missouri State Defense Force, were adopted.
Rep. Doug Clemens, D-St. Ann, had tried to pass an amendment that would set aside funding from SEMA relief funds to purchase personal protective equipment for essential workers in food production. Most notably, Clemens singled out meat plants such as the one in Milan, where the Missourian has reported complaints about a lack of proper protection.
“When it comes to the food supply, we have to keep them going out of Missouri, and if we put that in jeopardy, we’re not just putting Missouri at risk but putting other states and the United States at risk,” he said.
Smith, however, worried that it could redirect the funding needed for medical workers, and ultimately the amendment failed.
One of the biggest points of contention throughout the day was about the amount of money from federal coronavirus relief funds to give to small businesses. Rep. Wes Rogers, D-Kansas City, pushed to set aside $200 million from the relief fund as grants to small businesses to make up for losses during the shutdown.
Smith argued that it was too much money, saying $20 million would be more agreeable.
The push failed, but proponents insisted that it wasn’t too much — in fact, it might not be enough.
The next steps: After a final vote, the budget bills will be sent to the Senate, which will have to go through the same process, leaving enough time for differences between the two chambers to be ironed out before the May 8 deadline.
Reporter Jessica Blake contributed to this report.