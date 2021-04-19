JEFFERSON CITY — A House committee voted unanimously in support of regulations that would create an advisory committee for the Department of Health and Senior Services focusing on time-critical diagnosis.
Time-critical diagnosis includes trauma care (injuries to tissues and organs), stroke care and STEMI care, a type of heart attack that affects more than 250,000 Americans each year, according to MU Health.
According to House Bill 1295, the Advisory Committee’s objective will be making recommendations to the department on how to improve professional education, develop protocols and policies and evaluate community and regional time-critical diagnosis plans.
The Time-Critical Diagnosis Advisory Committee would be composed of 14 members who represent hospitals in Missouri and provide emergency medical services. Members would be appointed for three-year terms and would not be compensated, except for travel and meeting expenses
“Whenever there’s something that has a direct impact on the life and death of individuals, it seems to rise to another whole level of seriousness and expediency”, said Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, sponsor of HB 1295.
The bill now heads to the full House for consideration.