JEFFERSON CITY — Some Missouri lawmakers have renewed efforts to make it more difficult to vote by requiring a valid government-issued form of photo identification.
They say doing so will reduce fraud without impacting the rights of legitimate voters. Democrats and voting rights advocates say it will disenfranchise minority, elderly, rural and low-income Missourians.
House Bill 1878 and House Joint Resolution 94 are just the latest pieces of voter identification legislation to reach the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, which met Thursday.
The bill, which is identical to one passed by the House last year, is largely an attempt to put back in place strict voter identification requirements which were overturned by the state Supreme Court in 2020.
The resolution would further shore up the bill’s constitutionality by putting in place a constitutional amendment which “requires voters to provide a valid government-issued photo identification,” according to the bill summary. It does leave the possibility for a provisional ballot to be filed.
James Harris, a lobbyist representing the Opportunity Solutions Project, pointed out that “Democrat mayors” are “embracing photo identification” in the enforcement of COVID-19 mandates. He took his Missouri drivers license and COVID-19 vaccine card out and held them up for the committee to see.
“In the district of Columbia you cannot go into a gym or get a drink if you don’t have this or this,” he said.
Harris also said 36 states and 47 European Countries have voter ID laws.
Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, took issue with many of Harris’ statements. Windham is the ranking minority member on the committee.
“Many European states have universal healthcare. Do you believe we should do everything Europe does?” Windham asked. Harris said he didn’t see the connection.
Windham then questioned Harris about specific details of the organization which he was representing. After a series of questions aimed at showing its conservative focus, including its opposition to Medicaid expansion, committee chair Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, interrupted Windham. A passionate back-and-forth ensued.
“If you want to assassinate his character and his association, we can find another time to do that,” Shaul said.
“Would you like to cut off my line of questioning?” Windham later asked. Shaul allowed Windham to finish.
Rep. David Smith, D-Columbia, challenged some of the studies cited by Harris, the secretary of state’s office and the bill sponsor, Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington. Smith said it is easy to find one study that backs up your beliefs, but there is more than “a single study” out there.
Denise Lieberman is a professor at Washington University in St. Louis, voting rights lawyer and general counsel for the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition. She voiced a number of concerns with the legislation.
“This bill primarily would do two things,” She said. “It would eliminate current forms of ID ... and it would eliminate the requirement for the secretary of state to provide advanced notice of requirements.”
Lieberman said Missouri is already one of the 36 states with a voter ID law referenced by Harris. She also said certain voters do not have the form of ID that would be required.
“Many students at places like Mizzou, at places like Wash U where I teach ... they may not have cars, they may not have drivers licenses — they don’t need it — but they sure have that student ID,” Lieberman said. A student ID would not be acceptable for voting under the bill.
Lieberman also said elderly people often have drivers licenses which are expired, since they no longer drive. Those expired licenses would not be acceptable for voting. A representative of the AARP also testified in opposition to the bill based on its potential impact for older Missourians.
“I don’t want to be back in court doing this litigation again. You don’t want to be back in court doing this litigation again. But we will,” Lieberman said.
“My side of the aisle, the people that think like I think, we are going to keep pushing for ID,” Shaul replied.
Lieberman also had a passionate back and forth with Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville.
“I think these are just excuses that can be worked around and overcome,” Toalson Reisch said. “It’s not hard. It’s not.”
“For many of my clients it is,” Harris said.
“I’d be happy to come help them,” Toalson Reisch responded.
One major point of contention for voter identification laws is their potential impact on minority voters. Sharon Jones, a lobbyist for the Missouri NAACP and LGBTQ advocacy organization PROMO, testified in opposition to the legislation.
“I understand that for many people on this committee this seems ridiculous. Everyone’s got a drivers license and whats the big deal,” Jones said. “Well, I’m here to tell you that there are people with experiences different than your own.”