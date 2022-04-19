JEFFERSON CITY — A bill tightening laws on mail theft evolved into a bill aiming to tackle motor vehicle tampering, child pornography, violent offenders and more.
It was heard by a Senate committee Tuesday. Two witnesses testified in favor of the base bill while the rest of the conversation was dedicated to amendments not concerning mail theft at all.
Toward the end of the legislative session, lawmakers slap their bills onto other pieces of legislation that have little to do with their own proposals in an effort to save their bills from dying. These amendments are often called riders.
HB 1637 has had 26 amendments added to it. Witnesses Tuesday spoke in support of amendments that would include park ranger vehicles as emergency vehicles, clarify what qualifies for record expungement and enact “Blair’s Law.”
“Blair’s Law” makes celebratory gunfire a felony offense. It is named after an 11-year-old girl from the Kansas City area, Blair Shanahan Lane, who was struck in the neck by a falling “celebratory bullet,” which killed her.
Witnesses before the Senate Judiciary and Civil and Criminal Jurisprudence Committee had to fill out multiple forms since most only supported specific portions of the amended legislation. Some witnesses were there to testify in support of one amendment and in opposition to others.
At the stand, many joked about how the bill wasn’t “artfully” put together or how the amendment they were there to support might be a surprise. Throughout the hearing, plenty of laughs could be heard around the room after these quips.
“I loathe amendments added to bills on the floor that haven’t been through committee,” Chairman Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, said.
On a more serious note, an amendment concerning expungement held the room’s attention for a majority of the hearing.
A version of HB 2521 specifies that arrest records will be closed records and can only be accessed in limited circumstances. Other records granted an expungement would be destroyed.
“We have clients coming through the door now that think an expungement means they get a clean record,” Tom Robbins, attorney for Strategic Capitol Consulting, said.
The mail theft bill with all of its amendments passed the House last week. No one spoke in opposition to the base bill on Tuesday. The Senate committee took no action on the bill.