JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave initial approval to the implementation of revisions to a voter ID law that the Missouri Supreme Court ruled last month was unconstitutional.
House Bill 1600, sponsored by Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, would change several provisions related to elections in the state.
“What I want to do is make sure that the Supreme Court doesn’t have the final legislation,” Simmons said. “We’re the legislative body that creates the laws.”
Republicans say adding a voter ID law would strengthen the integrity of elections and prevent voter fraud, while Democrats say they disproportionately affect minority voters by creating more hurdles during the registration process.
Simmons said the bill removes language that led to the Supreme Court ruling.
Rep. Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, wanted to change the bill so that it would also include automatic voter registration through the Missouri Department of Revenue and the Department of Motor Vehicles, including for people nonconditionally discharged from probation, parole or incarceration. Registration would still have been subject to Missouri’s preexisting verification procedures. Her effort was voted down.
As of last year, 16 states, along with the District of Columbia, have adopted automatic voter registration, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
“I believe that voting is clearly a right, and so everybody should be able to do it,” Bland Manlove said.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, called automatic voter registration a “common sense” addition to the bill that would create fewer hurdles for people to vote.
Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, also introduced an amendment to the bill that was identical to Bland Manlove’s, but did not include people with felony conviction.
Rep. Dirk Deaton, R-Noel, introduced a change to Price’s amendment that would have required an emblem on Missouri driver’s licenses stating whether that person is a U.S. citizen, saying that the integrity of Missouri elections was at stake.
“I think it makes sense to have a notation of citizenship placed upon the driver’s license,” Deaton said.
Deaton’s amendment passed by a vote of 99-42, but Price ultimately withdrew his suggested changes altogether. “Turning it into an immigration issue is just so far gone, I’m just going to withdraw my amendment,” Price said.
Rep. Judy Morgan, D-Kansas City, said the inability of Republicans to cite specific examples of cases where a voter ID law would have prevented voter fraud highlights the bill’s flaws.
“The one thing that has clearly emerged to me in all of these debates over the years is that nobody can give a specific recent example of documented and prosecuted voter fraud that photo voter ID could prevent,” Morgan said.
Discussion on the bill and its amendments was cut off three times and was ultimately decided by a voice vote, where proponents and opponents yell as loud as they can and House Speaker Elijah Haahr determines who yelled loudest. A final roll-call vote must still be held.
Voter ID in constitution
Prior to the floor debate on voter ID, a committee discussed House Joint Resolution 109, which would make similar changes as HB 1600 but would incorporate them into the state constitution.
HJR 109, sponsored by Simmons, would require that a person “shall” bring a valid government-issued photo ID to vote. The current law says a person “may” bring a valid photo ID to an election poll.
If approved by lawmakers, the issue would go to voters.
Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, said the proposed resolution would not only prevent undocumented immigrants from voting but also preempt potential voter fraud.
Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel called the proposal a “new Jim Crow,” adding that it would especially impact low-income voters of color living in urban areas.
A report by the Heritage Foundation, brought up during the hearing, said more than 1,200 instances of voter fraud have been reported in the United States. The report didn’t specify the span of time the data was collected.
Chapel said lawmakers tend to present “anecdotal evidence” but not concrete evidence of voter fraud, such as a list of people who’ve voted illegally, in efforts to justify voter ID laws.
“Taking away their right to vote, taking it out of the constitution, is not an American concept; it’s not a Missouri concept,” Chapel said.
Jeanette Mott Oxford, executive director at Empower Missouri, said the resolution would create more hurdles for low-income voters. A 2012 study by the Brennan Center for Justice, which was brought up during the hearing, reported at least 12% of voting-eligible U.S. citizens earning less than $25,000 a year do not have documents needed to get their U.S. passport, naturalization document or birth certificate.
Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, said poverty shouldn’t be an excuse, as the government is capable of helping to make sure people can vote.
“I will drive you to the DMV; I will pay for your license out of my pocket; I will help you get those supporting documents,” Toalson Reisch said. “If they need a ride and if they need the money, we can provide that.”