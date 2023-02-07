Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks to clarify the constitutional provision stating that money in the road fund “stands appropriated without legislative action” at the “sole discretion” of the Highways and Transportation Commission.
Circuit Judge Cotton Walker heard arguments in the case almost a year ago but has yet to issue a ruling. During Monday’s quarterly meeting of the Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight, how the department will act if it wins the lawsuit became a focus of questioning.
During Monday’s hearing, the committee’s chairperson, Republican Rep. Don Mayhew of Crocker, asked Department of Transportation Executive Director Patrick McKenna whether any money potentially allocated to fund I-70 could be spent “on raises at some point in the process.”
McKenna replied that it was unlikely.
“I don’t think there would be much difference, with a favorable ruling, in the budget process,” McKenna said.
The issue that generated the lawsuit came in the fall of 2021. Soon after a 10-cents per gallon increase in the state gas tax took effect, the commission voted to give raises outside the regular state pay plan. The commission approved a plan to give raises for a “market adjustment” to get 65% or more of its employees at or above the midpoint in the pay range for their job.
When Commissioner of Administration Ken Zellers refused to issue the higher paychecks, the commission sued. The pending litigation has become the source of ongoing tension between the department and lawmakers, with six GOP senators last year signing a letter calling for McKenna’s resignation last year and some renewing the criticism during confirmation hearings for new commissioners, who were told legislators have “no confidence” in MoDOT leadership.
Mayhew has proposed a constitutional amendment, set for a hearing and committee vote this week, to put lawmakers in charge of appropriations for MoDOT.
“I am just trying to figure out why they filed the lawsuit in the first place,” Mayhew said in an interview after the hearing.
While he’s ready to vote for some of the I-70 money Parson requested, Mayhew said he’s not sure about the whole amount.
“We need to talk about what that money is going for,” Mayhew said.
The pay plan that is now subject to a lawsuit was intended to slow turnover after a year where the department lost 600 employees. Turnover accelerated when the pay plan stalled in litigation, McKenna told the committee.
“Turnover rates rose to a crisis level, with 70 employees leaving per month,” McKenna said.
The median tenure for employees has fallen from 11.3 years to 8.3 years over a five-year period.
“We have lost nearly 15,000 years of experience and estimate it will take a decade to make that up,” McKenna said.
The state government-wide pay plan with 7.5% overall raises in fiscal 2022, plus some reallocation of salary funds to provide raises for some categories such as engineers has slowed turnover in the current year. But the department still faces stiff competition for engineers, is slow replacing damaged signs and lacks enough people to clear snow and ice in winter, McKenna said.
“We are literally more than 1 million labor hours short in the past year,” McKenna said.
The new state fuel tax, plus more money from federal highway funds, means the state has more money than ever for road construction and maintenance. The current 5-year plan for state road needs includes more than $10 billion in funded projects.
The latest rounds of bids, however, have come in about 30% over budget, straining the department’s ability to finish what it has promised, McKenna said.
“It is a risky, challenging time for the construction industry, with getting supplies and labor on a timely basis,” McKenna said. “This extreme inflation is eating into the ability to add more projects.”
Parson’s plan for I-70 would add a third lane in three high-traffic areas as the first step toward adding an additional lane in each direction across the state. The total price tag is estimated at $2.75 billion.
Along with the extra money for MoDOT, Parson’s budget includes money to give every employee an 8.7% raise. Sen. Justin Brown, R-Rolla, asked if that was enough to satisfy the commission.
“If we as a legislative body approve this 8.7% for state departments, are you going to drop the lawsuit?” Brown asked “What is going to happen with that?
“We will have to take that under consideration,” McKenna replied.
This story is reprinted with permission from the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit news organization covering state government and politics.