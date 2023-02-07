Patrick McKenna, executive director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, testifies Monday

Patrick McKenna, executive director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, testifies Monday before the legislature’s Joint Committee on Transportation Oversight.

 Rudi Keller/Missouri Independent

Some or all of the $859 million Gov. Mike Parson wants to spend on Interstate 70 improvements could become hostage to legislative pressure on the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to drop a lawsuit over how much it pays employees.

Filed in late 2021, the litigation in Cole County seeks to clarify the constitutional provision stating that money in the road fund “stands appropriated without legislative action” at the “sole discretion” of the Highways and Transportation Commission.

