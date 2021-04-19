Two native Missouri oak trees were planted on state Capitol grounds Monday morning in Jefferson City in honor of the state’s upcoming bicentennial this August.
The two trees, an overcup oak and the Quercus x 'Jillian Ann Young', were donated to the Mizzou Botanic Garden by the Forest Keeling Nursery in Elsberry as part of the Legacy Oaks collection, which is being grown at MU's South Farm Research Center in preparation for the eventual replacement of the pin oaks on the Francis Quadrangle.
They were planted earlier than the official Missouri bicentennial date of Aug. 10 to fit into the current planting season and avoid the extreme heat and dryness of August.
The Quercus x Jillian is an unusual three-way cross between swamp white oak, bur oak and overcup oak. The species is named for Jillian Young of Elsberry, who died in a car accident her senior year in high school before she could come to Mizzou in 2013.
“It’s pretty neat that you can honor somebody by using the tree that’s named for them as one of the state’s bicentennial trees,” said Pete Millier, director of the Mizzou Botanic Garden.
The oak trees now ringing the quadrangle are growing in soil with an excessive amount of calcium because of the ruins of buried limestone from Academic Hall. The Capitol grounds also have a high amount of calcium, likely from the ruins of old buildings that once stood there. The new species are expected to be more tolerant in that soil.
Planting trees from the white oak group is also important for the future horticultural health of the Capitol grounds because eight to 10 ash trees have almost entirely lost their battle to the emerald ash borer.
“Ash trees in Missouri are kind of dead trees walking at this point in time,” Millier said, “because it’s an expensive proposition to treat for emerald ash borer.”
According to Millier, saving the ash trees currently on the Capitol grounds from the borers’ feast on the vascular tissue underneath the bark would involve an injection of insecticides.
And according to Bill Ruppert, owner and manager of the St. Louis office of National Nursery Products and co-proprietor of Fox Hollow Forest, it’s better to remove the ash trees while they still have some life left before they become too hazardous for the removal crew.
“It’s more than a tree,” Ruppert said. “It’s about the horticulture producing it.”
Ruppert came up with the idea to recognize Missouri’s bicentennial with native Missouri oak trees about two years ago. As a member of the Missouri Green Industry Alliance, he floated the planting concept among staff members in the Missouri State Capitol Commission, discussed it with Millier and ran it by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, who serves on that group and the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.
Ruppert realized the trees on the Capitol ground hadn't been inventoried, so once Skip Kincaid of Hansen’s Tree Service conducted a tree inventory, Ruppert moved the project forward.
“Come back in 100 years when they’re these big grand trees and it’ll really make a statement about the Capitol grounds,” Millier said.