Marijuana plants

Marijuana plant

Jim Mone/The Associated Press/

Voters will decide in November whether recreational marijuana will be legal in Missouri.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced Tuesday that the petition submitted to place the initiative on the ballot had been approved. It will be listed as Amendment 3 and would allow Missourians 21 and older to possess, consume, purchase and cultivate marijuana.

