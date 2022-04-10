JEFFERSON CITY — More than 103,000 Missourians struggle with a gambling disorder, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling.
Compulsive gambling is defined by the NCPG as having a need to gamble despite its effect on personal life and finances, an inability to control impulses to gamble as well as impairment or distress from gambling.
While the problem stretches from St. Louis to Kansas City, care and counseling are not as widespread. The Missouri Department of Mental Health offers a list of private counselors who provide care for compulsive gamblers. But this list does not give counseling options in mid-Missouri — despite the presence of a casino in Boonville.
Meanwhile, the Missouri legislature is considering bills that would legalize sports gambling. This further expansion of gambling in Missouri will likely lead to an increase in problem gambling in the state, according to the NCPG.
Representing NCPG, Brianne Doura-Schawohl recommended that Missouri legislators allocate more funding to research, prevention, treatment and recovery.
Self-exclusion is a voluntary program that problem gamblers can place themselves in to begin their recovery process. Once placed on the list, excluded individuals cannot enter a casino, with their status reviewable after five years. If found gambling on casino premises, they can be charged with criminal trespassing — a Class B misdemeanor.
Rep. Scott Cupps, R-Shell Knob, said that legalizing sports wagering could open “Pandora’s box,” given that the extent of this bill’s consequences for Missouri’s compulsive gamblers is unknown.
The Missouri House has passed House Bill 2502 with an amendment that would require the state to provide recovery services as well as conduct annual research on the effects of sports wagering.
The amendment was offered by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, with modifications from Rep. Bennie Cook, R-Houston. Baker began looking into the issue of problem gambling, and “the more I looked into this, the more concerned I became. There will be an increase in problem gambling both for new individuals coming into this ... and those that are currently struggling.”
Baker said “we need to do this right out of the gate” because other states that legalized sports gambling without these services in place now have to put millions into fixing the problem.
The amendment to HB 2502 offers a voluntary self-exclusion program, required recovery services provided by the state and annual research to examine prevalence of problem gambling and the effectiveness of programs addressing the problem.
Part of this issue comes from the federal level. Problem gambling receives no federal assistance for counseling and aid — all funding must come from the states themselves.
Currently, Missouri ranks 33rd out of the 50 states in public funds allocated to problem gambling. According to the NCPG, Missouri contributes only $0.04 per capita while the national average is $0.37.
The 2016 Survey of Problem Gambling Services in the United States outlines the funding in Missouri. While about $3 billion was spent on legal gambling in the state, only $194,181 was allocated to the Compulsive Gamblers Fund, according to the Missouri Gaming Commission.
Missouri offers free counseling through the Department of Mental Health, as well as a problem gambling hotline and self-exclusion program from casinos and the lottery.
These services are harder to find for a mid-Missourian. If compulsive gamblers from Columbia seek help, they may need to travel to Barnett in Jefferson County.
Richard Cox is one of the counselors who work with the Department of Mental Health to treat compulsive gamblers. While Cox is only working two days a week, he serves over a dozen clients.
Cox said there is no waitlist for compulsive gambling services, as far as he knows. He said waitlists can be an issue because “with problem gamblers, you need to help them the moment they ask for it or you may lose them again.”
In his 21 years as a counselor, Cox said he has had many clients come to him with issues getting onto the self-exclusion list and finding counseling. He said there is a lack of communication about the counseling. “People don’t know that it’s available and free for them, so they won’t go ask for help,” Cox said.
According to the “Bets Off” annual report, in 2020 the hotline received 1,817 calls from Missourians. The Department of Mental Health’s free treatment services were used by 51 problem gamblers, a small fraction of the estimated population of problem gamblers in Missouri.
And since the self-exclusion program’s creation in 1996, more than 15,000 Missourians have used it to prevent themselves from gambling. In 2020, only five Missourians placed themselves on the self-exclusion list. As part of Baker’s amendment, any winnings an excluded individual is found with must be forfeited and given to the Compulsive Gambling Fund.
According to Doura-Schawohl, Missouri has not distributed all the funds that it has for problem gambling. “If funding is available, you should be exhausting it for research and treatment,” she said.
Doura-Schawohl said the proposed bills that allocate funds for problem gambling still do not offer enough aid. She and the NCPG are advocating that Missouri dedicate a percentage of sports wagering revenue to problem gambling programs. According to Doura-Schawohl, “From the experience of states that have legalized already, we are advocating for 2%,” and the neighboring state of Kansas has proposed 2%.
The NCPG recommends that when states move to legalize sports wagering, they should also take steps to minimize harm.
In a 2018 address, NCPG Executive Director Keith Whyte gave the following recommendations: allotting at least 1% of gaming revenue to problem gambling treatment, requiring the implementation of responsible gaming programs, establishing a consistent minimum age for gambling, conducting regular surveys to understand and better treat problem gambling, and, finally, assigning a regulatory agency to enforce these regulations.
A further concern with legalizing sports wagering is that this method of gambling can be mobile. And wWith mobile gambling comes the issue of enforcing minimum age requirements. According to the NCPG, over 75% of college students have wagered on sports.
Missouri’s sports wagering bill would require the individual placing the wager to be at least 21 years old, with the sports wagering operators being responsible for verifying their ages. HB 2502 prohibits operators from “knowingly targeting minors or other persons who are ineligible to place wagers,” including problem gamblers on the exclusion list.
With five weeks left in the legislative session, HB 2502 awaits action from the Senate.