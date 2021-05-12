JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate advanced a bill Wednesday night that would remove caps on tuition for community colleges and four-year institutions.
House Bill 297 passed through the House in April despite bipartisan concerns. The bill passed in the Senate 23 to 9, but multiple amendments were added, so it now goes back to the House with only two days remaining in the session.
One amendment mandates the State Board of Education to develop minimum requirements for a career and technical education certificate that a student can earn in addition to their high school diploma.
Another amendment eliminated a provision in the bill that would require all four-year universities, excluding Truman State University, to accept the score of a 3 on all AP Exams for college credit. Some universities have higher requirements.
Senator Bill Eigel, R–St. Charles, supported the bill, including the tuition cap removal. Eigel said it is meant to give universities “flexibility.” He also pointed to student loan programs as a driving force behind rising tuition prices.
“The reality is most of the increases that, I believe, our students will face in the coming years, have nothing to do with whether Mizzou has legislative caps in place,” Eigel said. “It's far more to do with the presence of student loan programs.”
When the bill came up for debate on the House floor, Rep. Kevin Windham D-Hillsdale, said a lack of state funding squeezes higher education, forcing tuition prices to go up.
“We’re gonna be putting this burden on the students because we’re not funding institutions correctly and properly,” Windham said.
Eigel acknowledged that higher education is often first on the chopping block when money needs to be cut from the state budget.
“The last time we had to shrink the budget, this was the first place that we cut,” Eigel said.
The removal of tuition caps would take effect in July 2022. Community colleges and public universities that take advantage of the change will have to get rid of required course fees.
Another portion of the bill allows student-athletes to receive compensation for the use of their likeness without being penalized by their university.
Because the Senate added amendments after the House passed an earlier version of the bill, the new version will have to head back to the House to again be passed before it can be sent to the governor for final approval.