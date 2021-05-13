JEFFERSON CITY — A 40-year-old oversight exemption for faith-based youth homes in Missouri, which has enabled a pattern of child abuse and neglect, was closed Thursday afternoon.
The Missouri House finally passed HB 557 and 560, which would subject faith-based youth homes to the employee background checks, location disclosure and Department of Social Services inspections requirements already mandated of other residential care youth homes. The bills were passed by the Senate Tuesday.
The issue drew attention early in the year through reporting on and horrific personal testimonies of abuse in many facilities throughout the state. The bills have received broad bipartisan support.
“As more and more of us will become aware of faults and failures, we must be consistent in our ability to keep our kids safe,” said Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold. “This is an incredibly important step forward.”
The bill was passed with an emergency clause and will go into effect immediately upon signature by Gov. Mike Parson.
Coleman said that the faith-based homes exemption has existed since the early 1980s and the urgency of the issue has never let up for the children effected.
“It’s far past time even for a bill like this to come to the floor,” said Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale.