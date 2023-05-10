JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation barring minors from receiving gender-affirming care and preventing transgender youths from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity were sent Tuesday to Gov. Mike Parson. 

The action came after the House passed medical care restrictions 108-50 and the sports restrictions passed 109-49. Supporters said they wanted to protect those who are too young to understand the long-term implications of medical intervention and rejected suggestions that they are interfering with the ability of parents and children to make their own medical decisions. 

