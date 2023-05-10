JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation barring minors from receiving gender-affirming care and preventing transgender youths from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity were sent Tuesday to Gov. Mike Parson.
The action came after the House passed medical care restrictions 108-50 and the sports restrictions passed 109-49. Supporters said they wanted to protect those who are too young to understand the long-term implications of medical intervention and rejected suggestions that they are interfering with the ability of parents and children to make their own medical decisions.
This legislation has been a top priority for Republican lawmakers throughout the session. Parson previously said he would call the legislature back for a special session if the bills did not get passed.
The bill dealing with medical issues specifically restricts minors from accessing hormone replacement therapy and gender reassignment surgery. The final version of the bill includes concessions from the Senate allowing minors already receiving gender-affirming care to continue treatment, and the ban will have to be re-evaluated in four years.
Senate leaders had previously said that they would not accept changes by the House on these bills, including on the compromises made.
Notably, Republican floor leader Jonathan Patterson, R-Lees Summit, who is a physician, voted against this bill.
Debate over the legislation included emotional stories from some Democratic lawmakers, citing their transgender family members or personal experiences within the LGBTQ+ community as the source of their passion.
"I'm hurt as a member of the LGBT community, not nearly to the extent as these little kids are. I don't care whether you meant to harm me or not. I'm still harmed, and these kids are still harmed," said Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St.Louis.
Some Democrats also expressed fear over future legislation, saying that this issue is not going away and has spread across the country.
"This is a beginning, not an end," said Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-St.Louis, "Nobody in Missouri, woke up one day and said 'Let's persecute trans kids.' This has come in from outside."
Added Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City: "By withholding gender-affirming care from trans youth we are essentially sacrificing them on the altar of our own prejudice and bias."
As previously reported by the Missourian, the medical restrictions are part of a national movement to restrict gender-affirming care for minors that stems from model legislation from Women's Declaration International USA.
The repercussions of this legislation have been felt locally, as a member of the Columbia School Board announced her resignation Monday, citing this legislation as her reason. Katherine Sasser said her family is being targeted by this legislation and has decided to move out of the state.
The Missouri state legislature ends its session Friday evening.