JEFFERSON CITY − Fatimah Muhammad lives in the Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis, which experts have said is a food desert − an urban area lacking access to good-quality fresh food.
But Muhammad preferred to call it food apartheid, as she said that term better defined the lack of food access and social inequities.
Muhammad and her husband therefore took it upon themselves to develop a venture for supporting the community’s economic viability and affordable fresh food access. This led to the establishment of Be Well Farmers Market, which provides locally grown produce, dairy, fresh flowers and herbs.
Apart from creating a number of local job opportunities, they are in the process of launching an urban farming class designed to assist local farmers and level up their business as well.
Initiatives like Muhammad’s could be bolstered by a bill sponsored by Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins, D-St. Louis, which was discussed by the House Agriculture Committee on Tuesday.
HB 1919, which is similar to HB 1411 last year, aims to establish a tax credit for urban farms for the sole purpose of food production. It would allow a taxpayer to claim tax credits against state tax liability equal to 50% of eligible expenses for establishing an urban farm in a food desert. There would, however, be a cap of $100,000 in terms of the total amount of credits that could be authorized annually.
“I have seen neighborhoods stabilized through urban farming,” said Lucas Rouggly, founder of LOVEtheLOU − a nonprofit organization in St. Louis.
Rouggly said that when he founded the organization in 2009, one of the first things he did was clean some vacant plots across the street and start gardening.
More than a decade later, LOVEtheLOU teaches neighborhood children about basic plant production practices and their nutritional aspects.
Collins said her habit of visiting local prisons on a weekly basis acquainted her with restorative justice garden programs where inmates volunteer to grow food. Many of those coming out of correctional facilities have told her that they want to have a career in agriculture and support the efforts of urban farmers.
“I think that’s very important, especially when we’re talking about reducing the recidivism rate in the state,” Collins said.
Sarah Eber, nutrition and health program coordinator at Lincoln University, said the department recently received a grant from AmeriCorps to develop a bachelor’s program for incarcerated people.
“This bill would help us provide the incentive for formerly incarcerated individuals to come into the community and have a viable living,” Eber said.
An integrated pest management specialist, Clement Akotsen-Mensah, said that most commercial growers use insecticides and pesticides − things that urban agriculture can thrive without. He said that if passed, the bill would have a lot of potential benefit when it comes to health and nutrition.
Collins said the main difference from last year’s bill was the exclusion of the growth of medical marijuana and industrial hemp, to make sure the focus was on food production.