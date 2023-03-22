JEFFERSON CITY — A House committee heard proposed legislation Wednesday that would ban the suspension of children in grades K-3 under most circumstance.

Introduced by Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, to the House Committee on Elementary and Secondary Education, HB159 would prevent schools from suspending early elementary students except in cases of felonious activity.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you