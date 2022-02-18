JEFFERSON CITY — Preventing children from being charged with prostitution and providing survivors of human trafficking with more resources are the goals of new legislation being considered by a House committee.
While there was general agreement on the bill at a recent hearing, some experts said the technical wording leaves room for improvement.
Shima Rostami, executive director of Gateway Human Trafficking, had some recommendations for the sponsor, Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly. She said that legally defining children who have survived sex trafficking as victims of abuse can potentially get in the way of helping them.
When categorized as victims of abuse rather than victims of sex trafficking, survivors lose out on certain benefits offered to them by the federal government. There are agencies set up to house and care for these children. And, according to Rostami, without specifically being a "victim of human trafficking," the children just go into the regular foster system without specialized support.
Lewis said he's open to making changes in his bill, HB2032, to maximize its positive impact on victims of child sex trafficking. So far, representatives from the National Association of Social Workers, Missouri KidsFirst and Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys have offered advice on where changes should be made.
“We want to make sure we do no harm," Lewis said. "It’s important for us that there aren’t any unintended consequences."
The bill will be revised to include wording that makes sure children don't have a record from being sex-trafficked and that they are not charged as prostitutes, Lewis said. Anyone under the age of 18 who was coerced into sexual activity would automatically be considered a victim, not a criminal.
“We're trying not to retraumatize people," Rostami said. "Classifying them as a victim of human trafficking is the minimum. If we want to make it even better, we should classify them as a survivor.”
Nanette Ward, Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force member and Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri advocate, agreed with Rostami's concerns.
"In the state of Missouri we arrest our minors for prostitution," Ward said. "When there's a child involved, that's not prostitution — that's rape."
Ward said bills on sex trafficking often have a hard time getting though the legislature because of the stigma surrounding prostitution, the misconceptions people have about children in the sex industry and the seriousness of the topic.
“Just because this bill is lacking information and needs some fixes, doesn’t mean legislators should tune it out or not address the issue," Rostami said. "We’re going to make sure that there is a bill that helps our survivors."