JEFFERSON CITY — Missourians gathered outside the Capitol on Monday morning to go on a bike ride with their legislators.
The Missouri Bicycle and Pedestrian Federation's annual Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trail Day at the Capitol brought Reps. John Simmons, R-Washington, and Willard Haley, R-Eldon, out with their biking gear, ready to ride to the Katy Trail. Rep. Barbara Phifer, D-St. Louis, also attended the event but said she left her biking clothes in her office.
The Senate is expected to vote soon on whether to approve $70.7 million the House passed for the Rock Island Trail development. Gov. Mike Parson proposed the development of 78 miles of the Rock Island corridor, stretching from Eugene to Beaufort. A Senate proposal would cut $3 million in funding for the 2022 fiscal year for the trail's planning and maintenance; the trail's construction money is in the 2023 fiscal year budget, which is awaiting action in the Senate.
Those at the event said the Rock Island Trail would bring tourism to the state and improve the health of Missourians who use it. Many expressed hope that the Senate would approve money to fund the development.
Before departing on bikes, the crowd of about 30 listened to a few speakers. Simmons said he remembered when the Katy Trail was being debated. He said they are hearing the same concerns brought up for the Katy Trail, such as worries about littering and trespassing on private property, that are being said again about the Rock Island Trail.
Haley said "the Rock Island Trail will be completed. It's just a matter of proper funding being there to get it done in a timely manner."
Phifer told the audience to "keep pushing and keep pedaling" and emphasized the importance of public and private partnerships in completing projects such as the Rock Island Trail.
Jefferson City's mayor, Carrie Tergin, was ready to ride with her bright-yellow biking outfit. She said the event raised awareness of the importance of biking infrastructure. She said in the past, with these projects, "people said, 'Why?' and now they're saying 'why didn't you do it sooner?' They love it. I know with Rock Island that's the same sentiment we're seeing."
Dru Buntin, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said DNR is working to maintain current parks and trails, but he also mentioned the potential of the Rock Island Trail as a draw for tourism.
Parson's recommendation would use federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the trail's development.
Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, has said the Senate may be split when it comes to funding for the project, as many senators are more concerned about funding maintenance for existing projects.