JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would ban local governments from passing any ordinance that hinders the operations of pet stores has been introduced by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho.

A number of cities and states throughout the country recently have banned the sale of dogs in commercial pet shops in an attempt to curb puppy mills. The bills have also had the effect of putting pet stores that sell dogs into a difficult financial position.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you