JEFFERSON CITY — Legislation that would ban local governments from passing any ordinance that hinders the operations of pet stores has been introduced by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho.
A number of cities and states throughout the country recently have banned the sale of dogs in commercial pet shops in an attempt to curb puppy mills. The bills have also had the effect of putting pet stores that sell dogs into a difficult financial position.
Baker, testifying Wednesday to the House Government Efficiency and Downsizing Committee, specifically cited a now-closed Petland in Rockford, Illinois, as the danger that these bans pose. He went on to say that protecting these pet stores will prevent people from turning to the black market to find pets.
In support of the bill was Elizabeth Kunzelman, vice president of Petland's legislative and public affairs department, and daughter of Petland founder Ed Kunzelman.
Kunzelman said that all Missouri Petland stores get their animals from U.S. Department of Agriculture licensed breeders and highlighted Petland's charitable support to animal welfare programs. She also said that large activist organizations have targeted Petland.
"For them the goal is not about puppy mills, it's about the total elimination of private animal ownership," said Kunzelman.
Also in support of the bill were Samantha and Ryan Boyle, owners of a Petland in Joplin. The Boyle's repeatedly stressed that they ethically source their puppies and that they have been targeted by activist organizations.
Petland has been at the center of the discussion around pet shop legislation. It currently stands as the only major pet store franchise that sells animals from breeders in its stores. Other major pet stores have shifted from selling breeder animals to hosting adoption events for local shelters.
Cody Atkinson, Missouri state director for the Humane Society of America, spoke against the bill, saying that Petland has a history of sourcing animals from puppy mills.
Petland has received criticism from the Humane Society of the United States for its sourcing methods. A 2009 report from the organization accused Petland of knowingly purchasing animals from puppy mills.
Atkinson also said that many USDA-approved breeders still operate puppy mills, citing the difficulty in shutting all but the most egregious breeders.
"Here we have public records showing Petland purchased animals from a facility in which 120 animal welfare act violations were found," said Atkinson. This is in reference to an Ohio puppy mill in which over 500 dogs were kept in poor conditions and left to die without veterinary treatment. The breeder had USDA certification.
Aislinn McCarthy-Sinclair, associate executive director of the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation, said that the wording of the bill was too vague and would hinder local governments' ability to regulate.
"It not only disallows a ban on the sale of puppies and kittens in pet stores, but it also prohibits any and all regulations that 'effectively' prohibit the operation of a pet shop regardless of public health, safety, welfare, and consumer protection concerns," said McCarthy-Sinclair.
The bill would not affect the ability for local governments to legislate pet shops on the grounds of zoning, building codes or instructions.