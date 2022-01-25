JEFFERSON CITY — Monroe County Western District Commissioner Marilyn O’Bannon says her 91-year-old father may lose his home and his five-generation farm if the Grain Belt Express project condemns his property in order to build on his land.
“The line would be right outside his back door,” O’Bannon said in reference to the electric transmission lines that Grain Belt Express hopes to construct across several states, including eight Missouri counties. “I can’t describe the devastation. ... We’ve had a condemnation attorney come to the farm. He doesn’t understand how anybody could even live in the home if the line goes through.”
O’Bannon testified at the Missouri House Judiciary Committee’s hearing Wednesday on a bill that would prohibit the use of eminent domain to build the Grain Belt Express in Missouri. Public turnout to the hearing was high, and tensions rose as witnesses testified for and against House Bill 1876.
The proposal would require the Grain Belt Express to provide the Public Service Commission with a resolution of support from each county that Grain Belt Express transmission lines would cross. It would also prevent Grain Belt Express from using the power of eminent domain to build on private property.
Grain Belt Express, a project owned by Invenergy Transmission LLC, seeks to build 800 miles of high voltage electric transmission lines across several states, including 200 miles in Missouri, according to its website. According to previous Missourian reporting, the project would deliver “500-megawatts of wind-generated power to certain cities and towns in the state’s electric grid, including Columbia.”
Despite approval from the Missouri Public Service Commission, the Grain Belt Express has been the subject of several years of controversy due to its ability to acquire easements through the use of eminent domain. HB 1876, which is sponsored by Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, is yet another bill out of several that have been filed since 2019 in an attempt to block the project from doing so. None of the previous bills progressed further than Senate committee.
Peggy A. Whipple, an attorney who testified at the hearing on behalf of Grain Belt Express LLC, said she opposed the bill because it targets Grain Belt with a “special law”, a move that she called unconstitutional. She also said that if HB 1876 becomes law, it would face substantial legal challenges and would not hold up in court.
The Grain Belt Express website states that the project aims to use eminent domain only as a “last resort after exhausting all reasonable attempts at voluntary easement negotiation.” However, Ralls County Presiding Commissioner Wiley Hibbard said the legislature is not doing enough to protect property owners from the possibility of their land being condemned.
“It’s just absurd that there is nobody at the Public Service Commission that is going to take up for us. And we need the legislature because you’re our last hope to change the laws to protect the people,” Hibbard said.