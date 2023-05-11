JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri General Assembly passed two lengthy public safety bills with wide-ranging provisions Thursday, covering topics from celebratory gunfire to fentanyl test strips.

SB 186 returned to the Senate from a conference committee with the House having expanded it from 13 pages to over 180.

