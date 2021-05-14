JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri lawmakers gave final approval to some major reforms for higher education in the final hours of the legislative session.
Sponsored by Rep. Wayne Wallingford, R-Cape Girardeau, House Bill 297 removes caps on tuition for community colleges and four-year institutions and allows for student-athletes to make money from their likeness.
The most controversial element to the bill was the removal of tuition caps. Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle had something to say about that legislation.
Rep. Joe Adams, D-University City, voted yes, but stressed the need to continue funding higher education.
He explained his issues with the bill.
“The only thing that we need to do now is to fund these institutions well," Adams said. "I want the body to realize, you all say you want to keep making Missouri great. You will make Missouri great if you fully fund and aid our institutions of education, including our higher education. We must do that to make Missouri great.”
Rep. LaKeySha Bosley, D-St. Louis, who also voted yes, echoed Adams’ sentiments, as both praised support lawmakers gave this year for Harris-Stowe University.
The legislation must now be signed by Gov. Mike Parson.
The removal of tuition caps would take effect in July 2022. Community colleges and public universities that take advantage of the change will have to get rid of required course fees.
The legislation on athletes benefiting from their likeness has already been passed in a growing number of states, although it goes against current NCAA rules barring most forms of income for student-athletes.