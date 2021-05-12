JEFFERSON CITY — The power of local health officials to implement health mandates will be limited if Gov. Mike Parson signs legislation sent to him by the legislature Wednesday.
Under House Bill 271, those officials can issue orders lasting 30 days in states of emergency and 21 days in other cases, unless a local government body votes to extend them.
After hashing out their differences in a conference committee, the House and Senate were able to send HB 271, which modifies various provisions in local government, to the governor’s office. With the COVID-19 pandemic on the minds of legislators, several provisions in HB 271 would deal with public health measures.
The much-debated measure is a response to what some saw as overreach by local health officials in enacting closures, distancing rules and other measures during the pandemic.
In addition to the restrictions on local health authorities, towns that receive public funds would not be able to require proof of vaccination for access to transportation systems or any other public accommodations.
Senate Bill 226 also passed through the Senate after being heard in a conference committee. The bill, which deals with taxation, no longer includes a provision that would implement a “Wayfair tax” on online sales.
Forty-eight other states have implemented the “Wayfair tax,” and its recent removal during the conference committee marks a major setback for one of Gov. Mike Parson’s top priorities. Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, is the sponsor of the “Wayfair tax” bill on the Senate side, and he noted two other bills that are being debated that include the “Wayfair tax.”
“I am fairly confident that the House will do the right thing, take one of those vehicles and pass it,” Koenig said.
With less than two days remaining in the legislative session, lawmakers are hurrying to turn their priorities into law.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, held the floor Wednesday and complained about conservative caucus priorities that have not been achieved during the session. As he listed measures Democrats have passed, he lamented that the Second Amendment Preservation Act has not passed the chamber. Hoskins went on to affirm his desire to pass the bill. If passed, the bill would invalidate all federal laws that restrict the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution.
“The House has done their job,” Hoskins said, referencing the body’s passage of a version of the bill. “It’s time for us in the Senate to do our job and pass the Second Amendment Preservation Act.”
Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, is the sponsor of the Senate’s version of the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Burlison said Senate leadership has to make the bill a priority for it to have any chance of becoming law. With the passage of President Pro Tem Dave Schatz’s gas tax, Burlison said he didn’t know if the Second Amendment Preservation Act’s path to becoming law was made easier.
“It would be a sad reflection on a super-majority Republican party if we leave the session and our defining bill is a tax increase,” Burlison said.