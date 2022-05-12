JEFFERSON CITY — Two Missouri lawmakers say the current approach to addressing homelessness isn't working.
Over the legislature's spring break, Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder, R-Sikeston, and Rep. Bruce DeGroot, R-Chesterfield, took a trip to Texas, although not to visit the beach. Instead they toured the state to see how officials there are addressing homelessness. DeGroot said the trip was revealing and rewarding, despite his initial skepticism.
"I was not looking forward to it at all. Who wants to voluntarily go spend time on your vacation handing out bottles of water and granola bars to poor people?" DeGroot said.
DeGroot was impressed by the state's tiny-home villages, communities where former homeless people and veterans reside in compact miniature houses.After visiting many short- and long-term housing programs, DeGroot was convinced the Texas model could be applied in Missouri.
Rehder and DeGroot proposed a bill to ban street sleeping and require municipalities to support shelters, install camps and short-term housing alternatives. The bill passed on Thursday as part of HB 1606 and is headed to Gov. Mike Parson's desk.
"As a society and businesses, we have an interest in getting these people off the streets and back into society," DeGroot said.
Those who work with homeless programs say the bill would criminalize homelessness and doesn't address contributing factors such as rising housing costs and low wages.
Sarah Owsley works for Empower Missouri, a century-old social justice organization that focuses on policy to end poverty.
"The issue of street homelessness has continued to grow because the system that creates homelessness hasn't been addressed," Owsley said.
The Cicero Institute, a think tank that promotes entrepreneurial policies, is behind the homeless strategy in Texas. They've worked with DeGroot and Rehder to adopt the legislation for Missouri.
Rehder is adamant that the federal government policy of housing first, which provides permanent housing to homeless individuals, is a failed strategy. She would like to see more drug abuse and mental health resources available to Missouri's unhoused residents.
"I really feel passionately that it (housing) has to be coupled with the opportunity for these other services," Rehder said.
If signed by Parson, the bill would enact what Rehder calls a pay-for-performance model. The state could award bonuses to municipalities that were reducing the number of people living on the streets.
"If you're having the good outcomes because you're working and doing the case management, getting folks the things that they're lacking in their mental health as well, and getting them moved on to a healthy stable lifestyle, then you get more of a bonus for that type outcome," Rehder said.
A legislative analysis of the bill notes there are on average 6,033 people experiencing homelessness in Missouri. Over 500 Missouri veterans are homeless, 726 families endure homelessness and 520 of the homeless population are young people between the ages of 18 and 24. Given the difficultly collecting data on the unhoused population, lawmakers and advocates say these numbers are likely an undercount.
Confusion over funds
Rehder and DeGroot want money spent on homelessness to go to short-term housing programs that provide mental health and drug addiction treatment.
These alternatives could be anything from tiny-home villages to secured camps where homeless people would have access to showers, electricity, food and social services. With this bill, those living in sanctioned camps or shelters would undergo a mental health check.
Rehder points to a UCLA study that says 75% of homeless people have a mental illness and the same percentage struggle with substance abuse. Due to her personal experience living in poverty, she's firm in her stance that mental health should be the focus of addressing homelessness, not securing permanent housing.
"My mother struggled (with) mental illness and my sister struggled with addiction. I know that lifestyle," Rehder said.
The bulk of Missouri's funds to combat homelessness come from the federal government. Fiscal analysis of the bill shows that the Missouri Housing Trust Fund distributes $3.1 million a year in state grants to combat homelessness. Over 40 nonprofits receive money to help Missouri's homeless population.
"In Missouri, we have many groups doing great work, that have been doing this for years. (We) don't want to take away from what they're doing," Rehder said. "We want to add the ability for them to have better outcomes."
DeGroot said this plan would redirect primarily federal funds away from housing first initiatives and into these short-term solutions. Owsley said she does not think the state has the authority to reallocate federal Housing and Urban Development money in this way.
"Potentially, it could place all of our HUD funding at risk," Owsley said.
Judge Glock with the Cicero Institute has been working on the Missouri bill. He said the state would be able to redirect only federal funds that aren't earmarked for a specific purpose.
"The federal funds that are restricted (for) housing first are stated pretty clear. They have to be spent for housing first," Glock said.
Criminalizing Homelessness
The legislation makes sleeping outside on public lands a Class C misdemeanor. The state attorney general could bring lawsuits against municipalities that refused to enforce the ban. Cities that failed to prohibit street sleeping would lose funding.
DeGroot said he knows that at first blush, the plan seems mean-spirited.
"It seems very inhumane to say, you know, take people off the streets and throw their belongings away," DeGroot said. "We will make sure that they have plenty of opportunity to leave."
Owsley said this bill would increase the number of homeless people with criminal records.
"It's neither fiscally smart, nor socially smart public policy to criminalize the experience of homelessness," Owsley said.
Owsley also said street sleeping bans push homeless people from city centers where resources are available to the outskirts of town.
"Folks actually don't stop sleeping outside. They just go to less safe, less public areas to sleep, which increases then their experience of interpersonal violence," Owlsey said.
DeGroot said the misdemeanor is necessary to make the legislation effective. He said that is the strategy Texas went with and he doesn't think homelessness is criminalized there. When the city of Austin,Texas, began clearing camps last year to enforce the city's street sleeping ban, hundreds of warnings and citations were issued to the homeless.
"I don't think that people are gonna wind up in jail over this. I'm very confident of that," DeGroot said.
Root causes of homelessness
While Rehder said the root causes of homelessness are drug addiction and mental health challenges, Owsley said it's more systemic than that, pointing to the lack of affordable housing and low wages.
Owsley has experienced homelessness herself. To emphasize how wages can play a role, she referenced state worker pay, a topic of much debate at the beginning of the legislative session.
"Many of those folks make 12 dollars an hour," Owsley said. "Twelve dollars an hour will not provide you a one-bedroom rental home anywhere in our state."
Owsley disagrees with Rehder's stance that housing first is failed policy.
"More than 87% of people who go through are able to achieve permanent supportive housing, they get drug treatment, they get mental health care, they get health care, as well as a place to live that they can comfortably afford," Owsley said.
Owsley said little state funding is allocated to the issue of homelessness and federal funds are enough to help only one in four people in need.
"We're never going to be able to systematically erase homelessness if we only actually help 20% of people who are homeless," Owsley said.
Owsley said there are not currently enough shelters or short-term housing programs available to receive those living on the streets. In Columbia, public officials and residents have been engaged in planning to help the city's homeless. The city has a over 20% poverty rate, much higher than the state average.
After public outcry in winter, the city used a bus station as a temporary warming shelter to ensure unhoused residents had an indoor place to stay. If a street sleeping ban were to take effect, it's safe to assume for some of Columbia's homeless, there would be nowhere to go.
MoDOT deals with encampments
The goal of state-sanctioned camps is to keep unhoused individuals safe, connect them to resources, and get them on a path out of homelessness.
However, there are already many homeless communities that set up camp across Missouri. Due to their proximity to roads and under bridges, and the potential hazards that can pose, the Missouri Department of Transportation often ends up calling the shots on how to deal with them.
Natalie Roark is the state maintenance director for MoDOT and said it's not an obvious task for transportation officials.
"They can present fire hazards, there's drugs that are present, there's panhandling, there's prostitution, there's all of the above that has been presented to our employees, and we're not trained to handle situations like this," Roark said.
Roark said the department has been focused on the best way to address camps since they've been growing statewide, especially in St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield.
MoDOT hears from Missourians frequently about encampments across the state. Some say officials aren't doing enough to deter the homeless communities; most say by cleaning up camps, MoDOT is being inhumane.
"Honestly, it's a very delicate situation. That's why we have to really evaluate it from a risk standpoint of what harm it can do to the infrastructure and the traveling public," Roark said.
MoDOT will move a camp only if a risk has been identified. Recently a fire started near a homeless encampment under a Kansas City bridge. Along with the threat of safety to those living there, the fire damaged the structure and traffic had to be rerouted.
If it's determined the camp needs to relocate, Roark said MoDOT provides 48 to 72 hours notice to the homeless people in the communities and tries to connect them with community housing services.
A step forward
Despite her concerns with this proposed bill, Owsley applauds the effort to address a challenging topic and especially likes the idea of sanctioned camps for Missouri's unhoused. She is glad to see lawmakers engaging on the issue.
"This bill may be well intentioned but it's not gonna be in practice the way that we would hope for and is not likely to be successful," Owsley said. "I think it would really create a pretty significant issue, both for nonprofits and for people who are experiencing homelessness in our state."
Rehder's life experience is never far from her mind when crafting legislation such as this.
"I grew up on welfare and had to quit school at 15 to help take care of my family. Got married at 15, had my first baby at 16," Rehder said.
She's dedicated to helping Missourians struggling with poverty become self-reliant because she said she knows how good it feels. Rehder said her background also lends credence to her voice on social issues in the Capitol.
"I feel part of my reason that I'm here is maybe I can explain it a little better because I've had a front-row seat," Rehder said.