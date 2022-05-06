JEFFERSON CITY — The Legislature spent Friday passing the state budget for the coming fiscal year, covering areas such as education, transportation and health care.
The $49 billion spending plan was approved hours before the constitutional deadline and included a bevy of capital projects financed with federal relief funds, as well as $500 million for a one-time tax credit for eligible Missourians.
The budget received largely bipartisan support, apart from members of the Senate’s conservative caucus. Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, said, “This is going to be my first year in the House where I will be voting for all of the operating budget bills.”
The final versions of the bills included nearly $2.9 billion of American Rescue Plan Act funds from the federal government. That makes the budget the largest in state history.
The federal money will be used to fund projects around the state, ranging from $1 million for a filmmaking camp for children to $27 million to clean up drinking water in schools to $104.5 million for MU's NextGen project, "Developing Pillars in Radiopharmaceutials and Animal Science and Health."
While the widespread capital projects helped secure support for the budget, there were still a few points of conflict.
The budget for higher education requires public universities to charge DACA individuals – children of undocumented immigrants – international tuition rates instead of in-state rates. Rep. Ingrid Burnett, D-Kansas City, said this policy discriminates against a significant portion of residents in Missouri.
“The consequence of that,” she said, “is sending some of our best and brightest students out of state.”
However, other Democratic legislators spoke in favor of other aspects of the bill, such as the full funding of Lincoln University’s land grant status and scholarships such as Bright Flight, as well as a 5.5% increase in the core budget of public universities.
As for the Rock Island Trail, the Senate cut the roughly $70 million that Gov. Mike Parson had sought to begin developing a 78-mile section of the hiking and biking trail.
Instead, the budget provides only around $1 million from the trail’s endowment fund to maintain security and upkeep of the land that is now owned by the Department of Natural Resources. That fund is made up of private donations, not public money, but the legislature must give DNR permission to spend it.
In an interview, Merideth said that a few landowners near the trail were “not happy” about the trail development. Asked whether those landowners had been lobbying against the project, he said there were “a couple of individual landowners that have been very actively lobbying a couple of senators,” while the Missouri Farm Bureau had also expressed opposition to it.
The legislature teamed passage of the budget with approval of a bill giving qualified Missouri residents a one-time tax credit. But legislators placed an income cap on who can receive the tax credit.
Sen. John Rizzo, D-Independence, amended the tax credit so that only individuals making less than $150,000 and married couples making less than $300,000 will be eligible.
Many representatives had gripes with the tax credit provision. Rep. Barry Hovis, R-Cape Girardeau, said people would get less than the $500-per-person tax credit envisioned, given that there was only $500 million in funding for it. The House had originally sought to fund it at a level of $1 billion with no income cap. Hovis said individuals might receive closer to $200 each. Merideth said calling the plan a $500 tax credit is "a lie."
House Budget Committee Chair Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said he was disappointed by the cap and the lower level of funding but that he still supported the bill. He did not know exactly how much each taxpayer would get.
Meanwhile, Democrats like Meredith, Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis and Burnett said the money was not spent on "the right people," since the tax credit excluded those who do not make enough to pay income taxes.
Aldridge also voiced frustrations, shared by many of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle, with how the Senate approved the ARPA funding. Rather than going to a conference committee like had been done with the other budget bills, the Senate made a number of changes to the ARPA spending plan Thursday night and left the House with no option other than to accept the changes.
"We let them go to the buffet and all they brought us was the croutons on the salad," Aldridge said.
The budget also sees historic levels of funding for education — including a baseline teacher pay raise — and it allocates the funds needed to implement Medicaid expansion. There is also funding for a renovation of the state Capitol that seeks to preserve the building and make it more accessible.
As the bills passed, members of the Senate thanked Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, for his years of service. He chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which handles the budget, and will leave at the end of this session because of term limits.
Hegeman thanked his staff and the staff who work on the budget, at times growing emotional.
"You're wonderful," he said.
The budgets now await Parson's signature. He will have the opportunity to veto certain items, though he has not indicated whether he will do so. The new fiscal year begins July 1.