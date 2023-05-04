Motorists would get a wider Interstate 70, people with developmental disabilities would get better paid help and parents would get more assistance with child care needs under a state budget plan crafted by negotiators Wednesday evening.
With final votes scheduled for Friday on all 18 pending appropriation bills, the legislature is pushing against the constitutional deadline to act by 6 p.m.
The complete tally on the operating budget portion of state spending for the coming year was unavailable immediately after the House-Senate conference committee wrapped up work late Wednesday. But the committee agreed to spend the higher amounts proposed by either chamber on most budget lines, which generally meant that the Senate proposal prevailed.
The House passed a plan to spend $45.6 billion operating state agencies in the fiscal year that begins July 1, while the Senate-passed plan would have spent $49.9 billion.
The conference committee late Wednesday reversed two House budget actions that had generated controversy and headlines. The Senate restored $4.5 million in aid to public libraries and the conference committee supported that decision.
And when the committee turned to House-passed language barring state agencies from spending any funds on diversity, equity and inclusion programs or with contractors or vendors that have diversity, equity and inclusion policies, Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Lincoln Hough had a one-word response.
“Nope,” he said.
All the spending bills must be passed by 6 p.m. Friday. Failure to finish any of the 13 operating appropriation bills would force lawmakers to meet in special session so agency work could continue.
The House-passed construction budget, four spending bills totaling $2.3 billion, had a hearing and vote in the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday morning. Items also funded in the operating budget, most notably $859 million for work on I-70, were cut.
Failure to pass two of the four bills in the construction budget would cause current projects to halt after June 30, when spending authority expires. Failure on the other two would mean no new state construction or maintenance on state facilities.
One reason for the late action is a two-day delay caused in part by House Speaker Dean Plocher’s attempt to leverage budget spending against a corporate income tax cut.
Once the conference committee, originally scheduled for 8 a.m., began when House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith gaveled it to order at 6:37 p.m., everything was finished in just over three hours.
By that time, the committee had:
- Agreed to spend $2.8 billion, with $1.4 billion from the general revenue surplus and $1.4 billion from bonds, to widen I-70 from Blue Springs to Wentzville.
- Funded the full $13.7 million requested by Gov. Mike Parson to increase staffing in the Children’s Division by 100 employees.
- Allocated $300 million for a new psychiatric hospital in Kansas City.
- Set aside $43 million for a new veterinary hospital and $25 million for a research slaughterhouse or “abattoir,” both at the University of Missouri.
- Funded Parson’s requests to add $56 million for pre-kindergarten programs and $81 million to boost child care subsidies.
The extra staffing for the Children’s Division, which investigates child abuse and neglect and manages the state foster care system, is to address a crisis of staffing shortages and turnover.
“For us, that is going to be a game changer to increase staffing and reduce the number of kids in the foster care system,” acting Department of Social Services Director Robert Knodell said.
The pay raises proposed by Parson and approved by lawmakers earlier this year have also helped the Family Support Division reduce the time people spend on hold with the call center, he said.
“That is the big reason we are seeing a positive trend in terms of staffing,” Knodell said.
The fast work Wednesday evening was preceded by days of one-on-one talks between Smith and Hough, with the conference committee used to ratify their decisions.
This was first published by the Missouri Independent, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization covering state government and politics, and is reprinted with permission.