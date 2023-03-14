A slew of transgender bills is still awaiting action in the Missouri General Assembly, but many of the proposals have already begun to impact the LGBTQ community, lawmakers and providers said.

At least 31 bills that have been filed are aimed at the LGBTQ community. The bills seek to curb anything from transgender participation in sports different from birth gender to preventing transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming health care to banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity by public and charter school teachers and other officials.

