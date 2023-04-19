JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Appropriations Committee diverged from their House counterparts by reallocating just over $4.5 million to public libraries Wednesday.

The allocation comes from a recommendation from Gov. Mike Parson, who's proposed budget allocated $4.5 million before the House of Representatives recommended a budget of $0.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter covering the city/county and state government. Studying reporting and written journalism with a minor in political science. Reach me at a.feinberg@mail.missouri.edu and on Twitter @alliefeinberg.

Recommended for you