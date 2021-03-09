JEFFERSON CITY — Ending vaccine mandates for private schools and giving parents more options for exempting their children from vaccines are key components of a bill debated by a House committee Tuesday.
House Bill 37 would remove all vaccination requirements from private schools and institutions. Currently, the vaccine requirements for public schools also apply to private ones.
State Rep. Suzie Pollock, R-Lebanon, the sponsor of the bill, said her proposal would stop the government from having too much say in private institutions.
“It separates and weakens government overreach into our private schools, businesses and property,” she said.
Pollock’s bill also creates the ability for parents to provide a “conscientious objection” form as a valid reason that their child would not be vaccinated in public schools and institutions.
Religious or medical exemptions to vaccinations have been the only accepted forms, but under the proposed bill, parents who don’t want their child vaccinated for personal reasons will be able to enroll them in public schools under conscientious objection.
Garrett Webb, who spoke on behalf of the Missouri chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics in opposition to the bill, said relaxing vaccination requirements across the country has resulted in outbreaks of serious diseases.
“We’ve seen measles outbreaks in places like southwest Missouri, in North Carolina, and California and Texas, in places where large groups of children who are not immunized might be attending school,” Webb said. “And it affects the entire community.”
Webb said requiring vaccinations “is not an issue of one child versus another or one family versus another. This is an issue of all children. And these requirements for obtaining an exemption for or for having vaccinations in the first place are there to protect all children.”
The bill would also require health departments to make vaccine exemption forms for their children uniformly available.
Angelica Itsos was among those who came out to support the legislation. She said health departments put undue burden on parents to acquire the necessary forms.
“Part of this problem is the health departments are setting their own rules. Even two different health departments in the same county will have different rules” Itsos said.