Boone County businessman Taylor Burks will get a rare opportunity Wednesday to speak directly to Congress.
Burks, a Navy veteran who has a management role with Rost, Inc., will testify before the Small Business Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., in support of veteran-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs.
The opportunity comes from an unusual offer by the person who defeated him in last August's Republican primary for the 4th Congressional seat — Rep. Mark Alford.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Alford said he invited Burks to testify because of the friendship they developed during that campaign, choosing to support each other rather than have a tense competitiveness.
"We immediately thought of Taylor Burks, his success story in the business world, his success story, really in politics and just being a great human being, that we could bridge the gap that would otherwise divide people in the political world," Alford said.
Burks, who formerly served in the Navy as a reserve officer, moved back to civilian life as the president of Rost, Inc. and the general manager of Midway Golf Games & 44 Tavern.
Burks completed business school with the aid of the post-9/11 GI Bill's Yellow Ribbon Program, which helps veterans pay for higher education.
During his testimony, Burks said he plans to speak about his transition and what he would like to see change to make being a small business owner easier.
He said the military is the largest jobs program in the nation, pointing out that younger generations should look at the armed forces through a long-term lens.
"Those skills that you learn, both trade skills, professional skills, as well as leadership lend itself for veterans to step into entrepreneurship, even if we don't think that way from the beginning," Burks said in a phone interview.
Burks said many of the people he met in service went on to create or work for businesses specifically in the trade industry, such as a home repair service based out of St. Louis that has grown across multiple state borders.
According to Burks, the owners of Rost, Inc. saw his military experience and veteran status as something important to them when selecting someone to run their growing businesses.
Alford says the House Small Business Committee is very important to his district, affecting many of his constituents.
"We are working to make sure the Small Business Administration adapts to the needs of the people we serve, and to make it more user friendly," Alford said. "Part of that is helping veterans develop businesses when they get out of the service."
The hearing about veteran-owned small businesses is 1 p.m. CST Wednesday. Burks will be the leadoff witness as four veterans are scheduled to talk about the transition from service to the workforce and what federal resources are available to them.