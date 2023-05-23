Boone County businessman Taylor Burks will get a rare opportunity Wednesday to speak directly to Congress.

Burks, a Navy veteran who has a management role with Rost, Inc., will testify before the Small Business Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C., in support of veteran-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs.

