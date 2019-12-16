Fulton Avenue lies under flood waters

Fulton Avenue lies under flood waters in June in downtown Mokane. The waters seeped into the city when the flood passed the levee in several areas.

 Antranik Tavitian

Emergency operations to address flooding on the Missouri River have ended, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District announced Monday.

In a press release, the Corps noted that, as of last Wednesday, all Missouri River stages within its operating area had dropped below flood level. A map of the Kansas City district shows its responsibility covers all of Missouri and Kansas, as well as parts of other states.

The district’s Emergency Operations Center had been activated March 13. The 279 days it had operated set a record for longest duration of flooding in district history.

The order to return Corps operations to normal levels was given by Col. William Hannan Jr., the commander of the Kansas City District.

More than 50 levees were breached on the Missouri River alone during the persistent flooding earlier this year, according to the Associated PRess And with the ground still soggy heading into winter, experts say the stage is set for more flooding next spring.

The number of heavy rain events has increased throughout much of the U.S., including the Midwest in recent years, where the days with at least one inch of rain averaged 13% higher from 2009 to 2018 than the long-term average dating to 1950, according to NOAA.

In Missouri, the number of annual 4-inch or greater rainfalls was 58% higher than the long-term average.

