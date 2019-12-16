Emergency operations to address flooding on the Missouri River have ended, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Kansas City District announced Monday.

In a press release, the Corps noted that, as of last Wednesday, all Missouri River stages within its operating area had dropped below flood level. A map of the Kansas City district shows its responsibility covers all of Missouri and Kansas, as well as parts of other states.

The district's Emergency Operations Center had been activated March 13, 2019. The 279 days it had operated set a record for longest duration of flooding in district history. 

The order to return Corps operations to normal levels was given by Col. William Hannan Jr., the commander of the Kansas City District. 

