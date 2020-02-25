JEFFERSON CITY — No one disputed the importance of Missouri’s low-income housing tax credit during a Senate committee hearing Tuesday morning.
The details of a plan to reinstate the controversial credits, however, are still up for debate.
Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, is sponsoring the latest proposal. Senate Bill 549 would cap the state credits at 72.5% of federal low-income housing credits allocated to Missouri or $123 million, whichever is lower. The program provides a tax credit to developers who make a certain percentage of their units affordable for low-income residents.
It would also lower the limit for projects funded by tax-exempt bonds from $6 million to $4 million, require the Missouri Housing Development Commission to create a rubric for scoring housing tax credit applicants and establish a pilot program for credits to be sold, transferred or assigned to a third party.
Hegeman said that a simpler version of the bill, which only included the cap on credits, passed the Senate last year. He told the committee that he had added the other provisions to make the bill more appealing to the House but said he would leave it up to the committee whether to keep those changes in the bill or return to a standalone cap.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the state tax credit program has been frozen since late 2017, when the Missouri Housing Development Commission, headed by then-Gov. Eric Greitens, voted to suspend it. Critics of the program say it is inefficient and enriches powerful developers.
Gov. Mike Parson supports the program and voted against its suspension but has said he will wait for the legislature to pass reforms before he reinstates it.
Members of the public who spoke at the hearing emphasized that the program is an important tool for increasing affordable housing. According to previous Missourian reporting from early 2019, the removal of the state’s tax credits reduced the number of approved affordable housing projects by one-third.
Even those who spoke in opposition to the bill because of some of its details praised the tax credits and pushed back against the characterization that they only help rich developers.
Kevin Buchek of Roanoke Construction read a long catalog of skilled workers that his company hired to work on a single project in Missouri.
He said his company used to build mainly in Missouri but that most of its projects have moved to other Midwestern states since the tax credits were halted.
“Despite the myth that all the money is going to greedy and wealthy developers, it’s really spread out across many different people,” Buchek said. “And you’ve heard from a couple of developers who are are not greedy developers; they’re nonprofits, just as most of my clients are that we work for across the Midwest.”
Nonprofits whose representatives spoke at the hearing included St. Michael’s Veterans Center in Kansas City. Mike Halterman, the former CEO of Catholic Charities of Kansas City-St. Joseph, agreed when Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Kansas City, asked if it was “fair to say that (the veterans center) project wouldn’t exist” without tax credits. Halterman added that the center still needs to add another building.
Gateway Housing First also relies on the tax credits, said Cynthia Duffe, who testified that the organization saves the government money by investing in housing rather than less effective interventions.
Criticism of the bill came from a Missouri Realtors representative, Sam Licklider, who said the group was particularly concerned about the pilot program because it could create problems with the IRS.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, replied that he had supported the simpler version of the bill but is also concerned about the additions.
He told the Missourian that while he isn’t an expert on the details of what went wrong, he has heard that a similar pilot program failed in California. He is also wary of requiring a rubric to score projects when he doesn’t see a problem with the way projects are approved; they have a very low default rate.
On the other side, Sarah Owsley Townsend of Empower Missouri said her organization had opposed the bill last year but is now supporting it because of the additions of a “transparent scoring process.”
She said the scoring could be a “vehicle” for other reforms including prioritizing “long-term sustainability of affordability and targeting these units towards the communities that need it the most.”
A representative of the Missouri Public Housing Authorities also focused on the potential of the rubric during his testimony. He asked the committee to consider setting aside funds for his agency or prioritizing them in the scoring project. All of the group’s housing is permanently set aside for low-income people, he said.