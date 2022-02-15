ST. LOUIS — A Lyft driver was attacked by a passenger who bit off part of his ear Sunday in a carjacking in the Midtown neighborhood, police said.
The 32-year-old victim told officers that a woman passenger attacked him about 5:50 p.m. Sunday near eastbound Highway 40 (Interstate 64) and Market Street.
As he was driving, a woman in the back seat ordered him to pull over and said she had a gun, according to a summary provided by police.
She grabbed the Lyft driver's phone and threw it out the window, police said. She tried to take his car keys and, in a struggle, bit the driver's ear, police said.
The driver tried to pull away, but the woman pushed him out of the car, climbed into the driver's seat and drove away. The Lyft driver, now missing part of an ear, was treated at a hospital for his injuries.
Shortly after the carjacking, the Lyft driver's vehicle was involved in a crash downtown, at Interstate 44 and Walnut Street. The person who was driving the Lyft vehicle ran off after the crash.
The woman who bit his ear hasn't been captured. St. Louis police spokeswoman Evita Caldwell said the woman is believed to be 39 years old, based on information the Lyft driver gave police about his passenger.
A Lyft spokesperson provided this statement to the Post-Dispatch:
"Safety is fundamental to Lyft, and the incident described is deeply concerning. We've been in touch with the driver to offer our support and have permanently removed the rider account from the Lyft community," Lyft said.
The statement went on to say that the ridesharing company is working with police to keep drivers safe "while also exploring ways to expand the use of certain safety features and alerts to help prevent these kinds of incidents moving forward."
Also on Sunday, another Lyft driver was robbed of his car at gunpoint in the 3500 block of Missouri Avenue, in the city's Marine Villa neighborhood. That driver, a 34-year-old man, was uninjured, police said.
The driver had been trying to pick up a rider on Missouri about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was forced him out of his 2016 Chrysler 200 at gunpoint by three young men.