Lynlee Renick

Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence.

In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.

