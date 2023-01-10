Lynlee Renick, the snake dealer’s wife who was found guilty in December 2021 of killing her husband, has dropped her appeal of the conviction and her 16-year sentence.
In court documents filed Monday, Columbia attorney Carol Jansen declared that her client had asked for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.
The motion for dismissal was sustained Monday by the Western District Court of Appeals. Renick had filed notice of the appeal Nov. 2.
She was found guilty of second-degree murder and armed criminal action by a jury Dec. 9, 2021. She was sentenced to 16 years in prison by Boone County Circuit Judge Kevin Crane on Jan. 24, 2022, and is now housed in the Chillicothe Correctional Center.
The case was tried in Boone County after a change of venue was granted. Ben Renick was killed in June 2017 in New Florence, Missouri, a small community in Montgomery County.
Lynlee Renick and her former boyfriend, Michael Humphrey, both admitted that they were together in Ben Renick’s reptile breeding facility when he was killed.
Humphrey was convicted of first-degree murder in October 2021. He made a deal with the prosecution for a lesser charge in exchange for testifying against his former girlfriend and leading police to the murder weapon.
The investigation lasted 2½ years before another of Renick’s boyfriends told Missouri State Highway Patrol investigators that she had admitted to the murder of her husband.
Two employees of a Columbia spa Renick owned were granted immunity for also providing testimony. This led police to her as the prime suspect.
In January 2020, both Renick and Humphrey were arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Renick was later convicted of second-degree murder after the jury decided her husband was not killed deliberately “with cool reflection.”
In March, “Dateline NBC” produced an episode called “Venom” that reviewed the case and Renick’s trial.