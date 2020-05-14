JEFFERSON CITY — An amendment to allow expanded mail-in ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic grew from five pages to 31 overnight, morphing into a piece of legislation that would change Missouri’s voter ID laws, fees for ballot initiatives and running for office.
The proposal, passed through the House as part of a larger bill, would allow voting by mail in the August and November statewide elections without voters stating a reason they cannot make it to polls. The bill would expire at the end of the year.
Currently, Missouri law only allows people to cast absentee ballots if they say they’ll be unable to make it to the polls for any of six reasons, including absence from the area or confinement due to illness or physical disability.
Officials across the state have been split on whether that reason applies to fears of contracting COVID-19. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has not released guidance on how counties should set up voting, leaving it in the hands of local election authorities.
In Boone County, the clerk’s office has said that people may request an absentee ballot to avoid the virus for upcoming local elections.
The provision would still require voters to get their ballot notarized. Its sponsor, Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, told lawmakers on the floor that Thursday’s amendment was basically the same as the one offered a day earlier and sought to ensure that all voters could cast their ballots safely.
“If you believe people should be able to do an absentee mail-in ballot, this is a simple ‘yes’ vote,” Shaul said. “If you think they should be forced to go to the polls and vote, and not have that choice, then it’d be a ‘no’ vote.”
In a fiery speech, Rep. Peter Merideth, D- St. Louis City, adamantly disagreed. Allowing everyone to use the already existing absentee ballot system, he said, would be a much simpler process than creating a mail-in-ballot system for COVID-19.
He also pointed to several sections in the amendment that had been added, including language that would require voters to show photo identification at their polling places.
“I can’t vote for anything that has photo voter ID,” Rep. Kevin Windham, D-St. Louis County, said.
Petition process
Another portion of the amendment would let the Secretary of State charge $500 for filing a petition sample sheet, the document that must be submitted to the state for approval before someone can start collecting signatures for a ballot initiative. After the first page, the submitter would be charged an additional $25 per page.
“There are serious problems with that,” Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, said. “I mean, there’s a lot of foul stuff in this bill, but nothing steps on democracy (more) than charging people for a ballot initiative.”
Price said the price increase would make it harder for everyday people to advocate for changes they’d like to see.
Shaul said he included the provision due to “frivolous initiative petitions” that are put forward.
“I don’t feel it’s fair for my tax dollars to subsidize some frivolous petition,” Shaul said “And if you’re successful, you get your fees back.”