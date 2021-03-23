JEFFERSON CITY — After hours of back-and-forth on the Senate floor Tuesday evening, lawmakers gave initial approval to a hefty bill that changes rules and requirements for law enforcement officers in Missouri, including a ban on respiratory chokeholds.
Portions of Senate Bill 53 were discussed during the 2020 special legislative session, including the chokehold ban. Such issues were brought to light following George Floyd’s death in May.
Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, sponsored a related bill, SB 60, which was folded into the bill. The bill bans police chokeholds and includes several other measures regulating law enforcement officers.
The legislation, which will require a final Senate vote before moving to the House, also:
- Increases the penalty to a class E felony for officers and correctional staff who sexually assault people in custody, and
- Prevents officers who have been removed or discharged from a police department from transferring to another.
Williams grew up in Ferguson, where Michael Brown was killed by a police officer in 2014. He said the issue is “deeply personal” to him.
“This bill will save Black lives and is the first significant police reform bill to move forward since the death of Michael Brown,” Williams said in a written statement. “This legislation will ban chokeholds and help upstanding law enforcement officers rid their ranks of the few bad actors who tarnish their honored profession.”
Community policing
Tuesday’s debate focused on a portion of the bill that changed the residency requirements for Kansas City police officers. Currently, members of the Kansas City Police Department are required to live within the city limits. This bill will change that.
The original bill, sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, required that officers live within 60 miles of the nearest city limit. This included officers who choose to move across state lines to Kansas.
Various lawmakers from Kansas City expressed their concerns about this portion of the bill, primarily because it could limit community policing.
Sen. Barbara Washington, D-Kansas City, said that in order to effectively police an area, one must know the community and its culture.
“If you live 60 miles outside of our community or more, you have to get home because you also care about your own kids, and we need officers that care about the community that they serve,” Washington said. “We don’t have that right now.”
Washington said police officers who do not live in the communities they serve end up injuring or killing people because they do not understand how the community operates.
”Community policing doesn’t just mean walking up and down the street and knocking on people’s doors, but it means becoming involved in the community, understanding the culture, understanding the neighborhood that you’re in,” Washington said. “So that someone like me is not scared to drive home when the sun goes down.”
Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, emphasized the importance of Missouri police officers physically living in Missouri in order to avoid more deaths like that of Brown or Floyd.
Razer described the actions of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s actions as “disgusting and disturbing and infuriating.”
”That is not okay in the state of Missouri and we will not tolerate that,” Razer said. “We will not tolerate our officers doing that to our citizens.” Washington’s amendment, which was passed by the Senate, requires officers to reside within 30 miles of the nearest city limit and limits that boundary to the state of Missouri.