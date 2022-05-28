A five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program drafted by the Missouri Department of Transportation includes about $7.6 billion in proposed design, planning and construction projects from fiscal 2023 through fiscal 2027. Here’s a look at the biggest projects proposed for each district in the state.
NORTHWEST DISTRICT
- $27.6 million for bridge replacements in Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam and Sullivan counties.
- $22.9 million for road and bridge improvements around the proposed East Locust Creek Reservoir on Highway 5 and Routes N, VV and RA near Milan in Sullivan County.
- $19.9 million for pavement resurfacing of Interstate 29 North between Highways 59 and 118 in Holt County.
NORTHEAST DISTRICT
- $22.6 million for corridor and safety improvements on U.S. 61 South in Lincoln County from 0.2 mile north of Routes V and K to 0.2 mile south of Creech Lane.
- $22 million for pavement improvement on Interstate 70 East in Montgomery County from 1.4 miles east of Route F to the St. Charles County line near Foristell.
- $20.6 million for pavement, safety and shoulder improvements on U.S. 47 in Lincoln County from 0.3 mile west of Routes H and J in Troy to Routes A and D in Hawk Point.
- $20.4 million to modify interchange configuration at U.S. 47 and U.S. 61 in Troy.
KANSAS CITY DISTRICT
- $169.5 million to replace bridges and to remove and rebuild pavement on Interstate 70 East in Jackson County from The Paseo to Interstate 435.
- $71.1 million to add lanes to Interstate 49 South in Cass County from 155th Street to North Cass Parkway in Belton.
- $39.2 million to replace bridges on Interstate 29 South in Clay County over Guinotte and Bedford avenues.
- $25.1 million to replace a bridge, rebuild pavement and add a roundabout on the south outer road of Interstate 70 in Odessa from Interstate 70 to a half mile west of Highway 131.
- $22.7 million to repave and add turn lanes on Highway 13 South in Lafayette County from north of Northwest 435 Road to a half-mile south of Interstate 70.
- $21.1 million to rebuild pavement and to upgrade pedestrian facilities and signals on Highway 1 North in Clay County from north of 72nd Street to north of Northeast 42nd Street.
- $20.5 million to rehabilitate twin bridges over Highway 40 and over Sterling Avenue on Interstate 70 East in Jackson County.
CENTRAL DISTRICT
- $140 million to modify interchange at the U.S. 63 Connector and Interstate 70 in Columbia.
- $62.9 million for corridor improvements on U.S. 63 South in Osage County from U.S. 50 to County Road 611 south of Westphalia.
- $49 million to improve pavement on Interstate 70 East in Boone County from Stadium Boulevard to U.S. 63.
- $22.7 million to improve pavement on U.S. 54 East in Callaway County from County Road 147 north of Kingdom City to the Missouri River bridge.
- $21.3 million to upgrade pedestrian facilities on Highway 24 East in Boone County and to address nonstandard Americans with Disabilities Act facilities in various counties.
ST. LOUIS DISTRICT
- $106.7 million to add lanes and rehabilitate bridges on Interstate 55 South in Jefferson County from 1.5 miles north of Route Z to one mile south of Highway 67. Includes operations and safety improvements on Highway 67 between I-55 and Buck Creek Road.
- $92.9 million for interchange improvements at Interstates 64 and 70 (Phase 1) in St. Charles County.
- $85.7 million for safety and capacity improvements on Highway 47 South in Franklin County from Washington to St. Clair (Phase I).
- $58.9 million for corridor improvements on Interstate 70 in St. Louis County from the Missouri River to Highway 67.
- $46.1 million for safety and operational improvements on U.S. 61 in St. Charles County from the Lincoln County line to Interstate 64 (Phase I).
- $45.4 million to rehabilitate the Missouri River bridge on Highway 370 East in St. Charles County.
- $44 million for capacity improvements on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County from Interstate 70 to Route K.
- $43.3 million to realign Interstate 70 West in St. Charles County from Wentzville Parkway to west of Interstate 64/U.S. 61.
- $37.2 million to replace bridges at various locations over Interstate 44 in St. Louis between Holmes and Shrewsbury avenues and between Macklind and Nebraska avenues.
- $37 million to repave Highway 21 South in St. Louis County and to upgrade guardrail, signal and pedestrian facilities from Highway 30 (Gravois Road) to Schenk Road in Jefferson County.
- $32.7 million to replace and rehabilitate bridges, to resurface pavement, to upgrade signals and drainage, and to add pedestrian facilities on Interstate 270 East in St. Louis County from Highway 367 to Lilac Avenue and on Dunn Road from Highway 367 to Riverview Drive.
- $32 million for safety improvements at various locations.
SOUTHWEST
- $34.8 million to remove at-grade intersections and add access roads on U.S. 60 East at Seymour in Webster County.
- $33.8 million to relocate Brookline Avenue and to add railroad grade separation and sidewalks on Route MM South from County Road 160 to U.S. 60 at Republic in Greene County.
- $33.1 million for interchange improvements on Highway 13 South at Interstate 44 in Springfield.
- $29.7 million for bridge improvements on various routes along Interstate 49 in Benton, Cedar, Henry, St. Clair and Vernon counties.
- $28.8 million for improvements to Interstate 44 in Jasper County at the Interstate 49 and Highway 59 interchange in Fidelity.
- $27.9 million to add lanes and replace bridges on Interstate 44 East from Highway 13 (Kansas Expressway) to Route H (Glenstone Avenue) in Springfield.
- $27.3 million for railroad crossing improvements on U.S. 60 East in Webster County from 0.2 mile west of Route Z in Fordland to Route O in Diggins and to add an interchange at Route A.
- $25.1 million to add an interchange at U.S. 60 and Highway 125 at Rogersville in Greene County.
SOUTHEAST
- $209.2 million to replace the Chester Bridge over the Mississippi River on Highway 51 South in Perry County. The Illinois Department of Transportation is contributing $101.7 million to the project.
- $16 million for interchange improvements and bridge replacement on U.S. 67 at Highway 32 in Leadington, St. Francois County.