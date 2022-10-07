 Skip to main content
Making room for the river: Communities look at nature-based solutions

This story is part of When it Rains, a special series from the Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk, an editorially independent reporting network based at the University of Missouri School of Journalism in partnership with Report For America and the Society of Environmental Journalists, funded by the Walton Family Foundation.

The western border of Atchison County, Mo., follows the twisting path of the Missouri River. Acres of corn and soy fields once lined its shores, but after a nearby levee suffered seven breaches in the Flood of 2019, the cropland was ruined.

Instead of rebuilding the levee and replanting the crops, Atchison County decided to let the floodplain be a floodplain. Knee-high prairie grass now covers the open space, providing a greener, more sustainable form of flood control.

A pond marks where a levee was breached during the 2019 flood of the Missouri River

A pond marks where a levee was breached during the 2019 flood of the Missouri River in Atchison County, Missouri, flooding levee district board member Regan Griffin’s farmland. The board hopes to set this levee back in the future. 
Refugees in the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927 stand on a levee with salvaged belongings beside flooded houses.

Refugees in the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927 stand on a levee with salvaged belongings beside flooded houses. The precise location where this archival photograph was taken is unknown. 
1he riverfront of Cape Girardeau, Mo., is submerged in the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927,

The riverfront of Cape Girardeau is submerged in the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927, with the river stage at 40 feet high. Credit: The Floods of 1927 in the Mississippi Basin, H.C. Frankenfeld.
Refugees camp in tents on a levee in Natchez, Miss., during the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927.

Refugees camp in tents on a levee in Natchez, Miss., during the Great Mississippi River Flood of 1927.
Marooned buildings in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Marooned buildings in downtown Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 13, 2008, the day the river crested at 31.12 feet. 
The McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa

The McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, takes on water Sept. 26, 2016. It was one of the city's early flood control projects after the epic 2008 flood, a project doubling as a flood wall and a community space.
